NLL+ to Stream Lacrosse Canada's 2025 Minto Cup, Canada Summer Games

Published on August 15, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







PHILADELPHIA - The National Lacrosse League (NLL) and Lacrosse Canada (LC) today announced an expanded strategic partnership that begins with the NLL's free, direct-to-consumer streaming platform, NLL+, streaming live coverage of two of Lacrosse Canada's most prestigious events: the 2025 Minto Cup (August 16-23) and the 2025 Canada Summer Games (through August 24).

The broadcasts will be available to fans worldwide at no cost, offering unprecedented access to the best in Canadian amateur lacrosse and showcasing the next generation of elite talent.

"This wide-ranging partnership with the NLL has been a long time coming, and it's a big step forward for the sport in Canada," said Terry Rayner, Executive Director of Lacrosse Canada. "Through NLL+ and the NLL UnBOXed program, we're making lacrosse more accessible to fans and young participants everywhere, sharing resources, and truly working together for the betterment of the sport. By showcasing our top talent and strengthening the connection from grassroots to the professional game, we're inspiring the next generation while honoring the sport's roots and building its future."

The expanded partnership between the NLL and Lacrosse Canada is rooted in mutual values, shared objectives, and a vision for collaboration across youth engagement, community outreach, education, and sport development in every Canadian province. By combining their reach and resources, both organizations aim to strengthen the sport from grassroots to elite levels.

"The NLL is proud to partner with Lacrosse Canada to shine a global spotlight on the Minto Cup and Canada Summer Games," said NLL Commissioner Brett Frood. "These events are cornerstones of Canadian summer lacrosse, and through NLL+ we can share the excitement, skill, and tradition with fans everywhere."

Fans can sign up for NLL+ for free today at plus.NLL.com to watch the Minto Cup, Canada Summer Games, and more.







