NKU's Andrew Bacon Signs with Paints

January 16, 2019 - Prospect League (Prospect) - Chillicothe Paints News Release





CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, signed Northern Kentucky University sophomore infielder Andrew Bacon for the 2019 season, which begins Thursday, May 30.

Bacon, from Cincinnati, Ohio, made an immediate impact for the Norse during his freshman season in 2018. The 5-foot-10, 195 pound, infielder was named to the Horizon League All-Freshman Team after hitting .234 with five doubles, six home runs, 20 RBIs and 29 runs scored over 38 starts and 44 appearances. Defensively, Bacon committed just five errors and maintained a fielding percentage of .952.

Even as a homeschooled athlete in high school, Bacon was rated as the number 48 overall player in the state of Ohio by Prep Baseball Report and the number eight shortstop in the state. "Andrew is a middle infielder who will bring a ton of energy and enthusiasm to our program," stated Norse Head Coach Todd Asalon upon Bacon's commitment to play at NKU. "His athleticism and versatility will be invaluable to our lineup."

Last summer, Bacon payed for the Watertown Rapids in the Prefect Game Collegiate Baseball League. He hit .289 in 33 games with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 RBIs. Bacon also showed his defensive versatility by playing 16 games at second base and 18 at third base.

Bacon joins Collin Luty as the second Northern Kentucky University player to sign with the Paints for 2019. Prospect League rules, in accordance with NCAA eligibility guidelines, state that up to four players from the same school are allowed to play on the same team during the summer season.

The 2019 Chillicothe Paints season begins Thursday, May 30, at VA Memorial Stadium against the Champion City Kings at 7:05 p.m. The Chillicothe Gazette presents a FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA by 94 Country and draft beer will be just $1 for Thirsty Thursday. The Paints have made the playoffs seven times in 10 seasons since joining the Prospect League as a charter member in 2009. Averaging nearly 2,000 fans per game, the Paints are one of the highest-attended collegiate wood-bat summer teams in the country. Advertising and season ticket information is available by calling (740) 773-TEAM.

• Discuss this story on the Prospect League message board...





Prospect League Stories from January 16, 2019

NKU's Andrew Bacon Signs with Paints - Chillicothe Paints

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.