NKU Infielder Collin Luty Joins Paints

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, add to their 2019 roster with Northern Kentucky University middle infielder Collin Luty.

A 5-foot-9, 185-pound native of Milwaukee, Wis., Luty spent his first two college seasons at Wabash Valley College (NJCAA). As a freshman, he hit .246 with 10 RBIs in 25 games. As a sophomore in 2017, Luty starred for the Warriors. He started 33 games and played in 43, hit .343 with three doubles, two triples and 24 RBIs. Luty reached base in nearly 44 percent of his plate appearances and stole four bases.

After the 2017 season, Luty transferred to Northern Kentucky University (NCAA DI, Horizon League), but did not see action for the Norse during the 2018 campaign. Entering 2019, Luty figures to be a regular for NKU in the middle of the infield.

The 2019 Chillicothe Paints season begins Thursday, May 30, at VA Memorial Stadium against the Champion City Kings at 7:05 p.m. The Chillicothe Gazette presents a FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA by 94 Country and draft beer will be just $1 for Thirsty Thursday. The Paints have made the playoffs seven times in 10 seasons since joining the Prospect League as a charter member in 2009. Averaging nearly 2,000 fans per game, the Paints are one of the highest-attended collegiate wood-bat summer teams in the country. Adverting and season ticket information is available by calling (740) 773-TEAM.

