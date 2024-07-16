NFL QUARTERBACK VS D1 LACROSSE PLAYER: Hasselbeck Challenge
July 16, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video
Ahead of the 2024 All-Star Skills Competition, the Hasselbeck's held their own Accuracy Challenge. Watch former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck take on his daughter, Boston College lacrosse player Mallory Hasselbeck to see who can hit more targets.
