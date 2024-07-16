NFL QUARTERBACK VS D1 LACROSSE PLAYER: Hasselbeck Challenge

July 16, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video







Ahead of the 2024 All-Star Skills Competition, the Hasselbeck's held their own Accuracy Challenge. Watch former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck take on his daughter, Boston College lacrosse player Mallory Hasselbeck to see who can hit more targets.

• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...





Premier Lacrosse League Stories from July 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.