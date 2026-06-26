NFL Coaches Praise UFL's Growing Talent Pipeline

Published on June 26, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - As more and more UFL players earn NFL opportunities after each season, including 23 so far following the 2026 season, some of the league's most respected head coaches are making it clear that the UFL has become a valuable pipeline for NFL talent.

Following the signings of Hakeem Butler and Sean Fresch, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton was quick to credit the UFL for helping develop players. A Dallas Cowboys reporter even joked with head coach Brian Schottenheimer that the Cowboys' offseason doesn't truly begin until they sign a UFL player. Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared similar praise last offseason, reinforcing the growing respect for the league across NFL front offices.

Together, their comments reinforce what many around the NFL are beginning to acknowledge: the UFL has become a legitimate training ground for players looking to earn another opportunity at football's highest level.

In 1991, the NFL launched the World League of American Football in an effort to grow the game overseas while developing young talent. The league eventually became NFL Europe in 1998 before folding in 2007.

Since then, the NFL has operated without an official developmental league. That void has allowed spring football leagues to fill an important role, giving players a place to continue developing while providing NFL teams with game-ready talent and proven locker room leaders.

The UFL has embraced that opportunity over the past several years, producing players who have gone on to make meaningful impacts at the NFL level.

Brandon Aubrey remains the gold standard. The former UFL kicker recently signed a four-year, $28 million contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys, making him the highest-paid kicker in NFL history. Other notable UFL success stories include K Jake Bates (Detroit Lions), K Harrison Mevis (Los Angeles Rams), DT Jalen Redmond (Minnesota Vikings), RB Jacob Saylors (Detroit Lions), LB Dondrea Tillman (Denver Broncos), WR KaVontae Turpin (Dallas Cowboys), and P Daniel Whelan (Green Bay Packers).

The pipeline continues to grow. Following the 2026 UFL season, 23 players signed with NFL teams in just five days, while more than 45 earned NFL workouts. Each player now has the opportunity to compete throughout training camp for a spot on a 53-man roster.

The Denver Broncos are one of 10 NFL teams to add UFL talent this offseason, signing UFL Offensive Player of the Year presented by Progressive Hakeem Butler and All-UFL punt returner Sean Fresch.

Payton addressed the media earlier this week and praised the role the UFL plays in developing talent.

"Where's that next market? Players are getting developed somewhere, where are they if they aren't in our league? To their league's credit, it's helping us."

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has also embraced the UFL pipeline this offseason.

The Cowboys added former UFL standouts Denzel Mims, Chris Glaser, and Ameer Speed to their roster, joining established NFL contributors Brandon Aubrey and KaVontae Turpin.

Schottenheimer praised the UFL's role in developing talent while discussing Mims during minicamp.

"The UFL has shown that it has been an awesome training ground. These guys are good football players."

"Denzel has the speed to play on the outside. He has the size to do things we want to do in the run game. I think he's a really good fit."

No NFL team has leaned into the UFL more this offseason than the Detroit Lions.

Detroit signed Louisville Kings receivers Lucky Jackson and Tarik Black while also adding Lawrence Keys III from the Houston Gamblers and Tay Martin from the Columbus Aviators, giving the club four former UFL wide receivers entering training camp.

Campbell, whose roster already includes former UFL kicker Jake Bates and return specialist Jacob Saylors, echoed Payton's thoughts last year when discussing why the league has become an attractive talent pool.

"We've gotten a couple players out of there and I know other teams have. You get to see them, they're playing in the spring so they're in shape, so they're just coming off running around, being football ready," said Campbell. "That's enticing to us, too. If you need a guy, at least you know, you've got evidence right there, versus someone who's been home for three months. They say they've been working out, but you don't know. It's not football working out like these guys are."

For NFL teams, the UFL has become more than just another place to scout. It has become a proving ground where players continue sharpening their skills against professional competition before earning another opportunity at football's highest level.

With 23 players signing NFL contracts following the 2026 season and dozens more earning workouts, the league's impact continues to grow. As coaches like Sean Payton, Brian Schottenheimer, and Dan Campbell have acknowledged, the UFL isn't just extending careers, it's helping build NFL rosters. Related Articles June 24, 2026 The Moments That Made the 2026 UFL Postseason June 23, 2026 23 Players Sign NFL Contracts in First Week of UFL Offseason

47 players in total have participated in workouts and/or signed with NFL clubs since end of 2026 UFL season June 18, 2026 NFL Teams Quickly Turn to UFL Talent Following 2026 Season

The UFL-to-NFL pipeline continues to thrive. Just days after the conclusion of the 2026 season, 22 UFL players have already earned NFL opportunities, with teams across the league signing standouts from every phase of the game.







United Football League Stories from June 26, 2026

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