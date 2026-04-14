New York's Micah Zandee-Hart Suspended One Game; Boston's Ella Huber Fined $250

Published on April 14, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that, following two separate reviews by the PWHL Player Safety Committee, New York Sirens defender Micah Zandee-Hart has been suspended for one game and Boston Fleet forward Ella Huber has been fined $250.

The incident involving Zandee-Hart occurred in New York's game on Saturday against the Minnesota Frost where she was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for an illegal check to the head on opponent Katy Knoll at 11:15 of the third period. In their review, the Player Safety Committee determined that Zandee-Hart delivered a high and forceful check that made her opponent's head the main point of contact on a play where such head contact was avoidable. Zandee-Hart was previously fined $250 this season following a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking in a game on Nov. 22 against Ottawa.

The incident involving Huber occurred in Boston's game on Saturday against the Montréal Victoire where she was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking opponent Hayley Scamurra at 17:00 of the second period. In their review, the Player Safety Committee determined that Huber raised her stick with both arms, causing the shaft to strike her opponent in the head, with sufficient force to warrant supplemental discipline. This is the first instance of supplemental discipline in Huber's career. Fines collected by the league support girls' hockey programming and equipment access initiatives.

The PWHL Player Safety Committee monitors all games and is responsible for providing independent review and recommendations on supplementary discipline. Chaired by Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations, the committee also includes Vice Chair Chris Burkett, PWHL Vice President of Labour Relations and Player Safety; Cassie Campbell-Pascall, PWHL Special Advisor; Meghan Duggan, Special Consultant to PWHL Hockey Operations; Mike Murphy, a long-time NHL executive and former VP of Hockey Operations; Matt McMahon, a member of the NHL's Player Safety department.







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