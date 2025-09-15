New York Yankees' Ben Rice to Highlight 2025 Hot Stove & HOF Induction November 8

ROCKLAND, Mass. - On the heels of celebrating its 15th anniversary over the summer, the Futures League is set to host its first-ever league-wide Hot Stove on Saturday, November 8 at Rivier University in Nashua, N.H.

The night will feature the induction of the league's third-ever Hall of Fame class which is headlined by current New York Yankees catcher/first baseman Ben Rice, who earned 2020 Futures League Most Valuable Player honors as a member of the Worcester Bravehearts.

Prior to the Hall of Fame portion of the program, there will be a moderated panel discussion on college recruiting featuring top New England baseball and softball coaches beginning at 5 p.m. in Sylvia Trottier Hall.

The Hall of Fame induction and panel is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Dion Center, where a cocktail reception will be held from 5-8 p.m.

Registration for both events is now available. The cost is $45 for the recruiting panel, $105 for the Hall of Fame induction, and $125 for both events. The price of the Hall of Fame event includes a buffet menu.

Leading off the Hall of Fame Class of 2025, Rice hit .369 with 16 home runs -- which are tied for the fifth-most in league history -- and 51 RBI across 73 career games for the Bravehearts en route to consecutive first-team All-Futures League honors in 2019 and 2020. His 13 RBI in postseason contests rank second all-time in the league. With his career at Dartmouth College cut to only 30 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rice's performance in the Futures League proved to be a launching pad in his career and led to the Yankees drafting him in the 12th round in 2021.

Rice initially joined Worcester in the midst of a 2019 championship run the summer after his freshman year at Dartmouth, posting a team-best .392 average in 27 games before hitting a clutch three-run homer in the deciding title game against the Bristol Blues. The Cohasset, Mass., native was the standout among standouts during the league's talent-rich COVID summer of 2020, hitting .398 with a league-leading 11 homers, 84 total bases and .683 slugging percentage. He led the regular-season champion Bravehearts with 27 RBI and 43 total hits.

The remaining Hall of Famers and college coaches participating in the recruiting panel will be announced in the coming weeks.







