New Bandit Steals the Show in Calgary as Vancouver Continues Winning Ways

June 8, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Vancouver Bandits' Curtis Hollis in action

The Vancouver Bandits continued their hot start to the 2024 CEBL season, defeating the Calgary Surge 70-65 Friday night at WinSport Event Centre.

Vancouver improved to 5-1 with the victory and retains sole possession of first place in the Western Conference standings.

The Bandits were led by Curtis Hollis who impressed in his CEBL debut. The Arlington, Tex., native signed with Vancouver earlier in the day and recorded 21 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3PT), six rebounds and five steals in tonight's win.

