NBA G League Features CEBL Talent Once Again in 2024

November 5, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







The 2024 NBA G League training camps are underway and 24 players with Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) experience are officially competing for roster spots, including two former CEBL MVPs in Tazé Moore and Teddy Allen. This year, G League camps officially run October 28 to November 7.

Since the CEBL's inception in 2019, 22 players have earned NBA contracts after playing in the league and more than 50 have gone on to suit up in the G League.

The full list of 24 players and their current G League teams is as follows:

Birmingham Squadron: Trhae Mitchell

Cleveland Charge: Gabe Osabuohien

College Park Skyhawks: Jordan Bowden

Grand Rapids Gold: Tevian Jones

Greensboro Swarm: MJ Walker

Long Island Nets: AJ Lawson

Maine Celtics: Hason Ward

Memphis Hustle: Admon Gilder, Lucas Williamson

Mexico City Capitanes: Loudon Love

Osceola Magic: Trevon Scott

Raptors 905: Devonte Bandoo

Rio Grande Valley Vipers: Teddy Allen

Rip City Remix: Tazé Moore

Salt Lake City Stars: Justin Lewis

San Diego Clippers: Emmanuel Bandoumel, Elijah Harkless

Santa Cruz Warriors: Jackson Rowe

South Bay Lakers: Kylor Kelley

Westchester Knicks: Sean Miller-Moore, Donovan Williams

Windy City Bulls: DJ Steward, Scottie Lindsey

Wisconsin Herd: Xavier Pinson

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from November 5, 2024

NBA G League Features CEBL Talent Once Again in 2024 - CEBL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.