NBA G League Features CEBL Talent Once Again in 2024
November 5, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
The 2024 NBA G League training camps are underway and 24 players with Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) experience are officially competing for roster spots, including two former CEBL MVPs in Tazé Moore and Teddy Allen. This year, G League camps officially run October 28 to November 7.
Since the CEBL's inception in 2019, 22 players have earned NBA contracts after playing in the league and more than 50 have gone on to suit up in the G League.
The full list of 24 players and their current G League teams is as follows:
Birmingham Squadron: Trhae Mitchell
Cleveland Charge: Gabe Osabuohien
College Park Skyhawks: Jordan Bowden
Grand Rapids Gold: Tevian Jones
Greensboro Swarm: MJ Walker
Long Island Nets: AJ Lawson
Maine Celtics: Hason Ward
Memphis Hustle: Admon Gilder, Lucas Williamson
Mexico City Capitanes: Loudon Love
Osceola Magic: Trevon Scott
Raptors 905: Devonte Bandoo
Rio Grande Valley Vipers: Teddy Allen
Rip City Remix: Tazé Moore
Salt Lake City Stars: Justin Lewis
San Diego Clippers: Emmanuel Bandoumel, Elijah Harkless
Santa Cruz Warriors: Jackson Rowe
South Bay Lakers: Kylor Kelley
Westchester Knicks: Sean Miller-Moore, Donovan Williams
Windy City Bulls: DJ Steward, Scottie Lindsey
Wisconsin Herd: Xavier Pinson
