National Scouting Combine to Serve as Official Scouting and Combine Partner

NASHVILLE, TN - Arena Football One (AF1) today announced a combine and scouting partnership with National Scouting Combine (NSC). This partnership will provide AF1 and players more opportunities to pursue the Arena Dream.

"Opportunity is central to Arena Football One, and this partnership will give our players even more opportunities," said Commissioner Jeff Fisher. "I am so excited to watch talented players compete for their shot to chase their dreams of playing professional football with us."

The AF1 and National Scouting Combine will host combines across the United States in 2025. The inaugural AF1 Showcase will occur February 5-8 in Naples, Florida. This showcase will take place over four days and allow athletes to be evaluated, coached, and scouted by AF1 personnel. More AF1 combines will be scheduled and announced in the coming weeks.

"Partnering with NSC will give our coaches another avenue to identify talented players," said AF1 Director of Player Personnel Gary Compton. "The National Scouting Combine has a proven track record for helping teams and leagues identify players looking for an opportunity. This partnership with the National Scouting Combine will elevate our scouting and talent base and increase the on-field product our fans will enjoy every week."

"This is an opportunity for National Scouting Combine to help the AF1 put the best athletic talent on the field week after week," said Jimmy Kibble, President & CEO of Beyond Sports, LLC, the parent company of National Scouting Combine. "Our team will work closely with the AF1 League and team personnel to identify, track, and evaluate athletes using our proprietary analysis and reporting. Our system has proven very accurate in predicting which level athletes can compete, which, in turn, provides an invaluable tool for AF1 personnel to filter through and identify the best talent," Kibble added.

This partnership between AF1 and NSC benefits players by providing each with verified data they can use to improve their performance on the field. NSC uses a proprietary algorithm to deliver an athletic performance report (APR) that includes a comprehensive overview of the athletic data, comparative analysis, and unique insights into overall mind and body control.

