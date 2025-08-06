Nancy Lieberman, Ice Cube's BIG3, Bevel to Donate Free Youth Court to Mar Vista Gardens

Los Angeles - Nancy Lieberman Charities (NLC) has teamed up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica, BEVEL & P&G, and the BIG3, to present a new Dream Court™ to the Santa Monica community. The outdoor basketball court, located at the Jack & Cindy Jones Youth Center at the Mar Vista Gardens Boys & Girls Club, was donated by NLC and BEVEL - the first and only head-to-toe grooming brand crafted for Black & Brown men. This is the 134th Dream Court™ established by NLC, and will provide a safe place for youth to play basketball, build positive relationships, and much more.

"I speak for all of us when I say that we could not be more honored to unveil another Dream Court™ for the community of Mar Vista Gardens," said NLC Founder and Chairwoman, Nancy Lieberman. "Through this amazing partnership with P&G and the BIG3, NLC has been able to provide courts to communities that deeply desire a space to come together to learn and grow through the game of basketball. BEVEL aligns precisely with the values held by Dream Courts, the Boys & Girls Club, and the BIG3, and we couldn't have imagined better partners. I can't wait to officially open this court and celebrate playing together with this community on August 9."

The Dream Court™ is a high school regulation size (50-by-84 feet) and includes two new basketball goals. It features a high-performance PowerGame™ surface from Sport Court in dark blue and steel blue with the Dream Court™, Boys & Girls Clubs and BEVEL logos. This is the 5th Dream Court™ in California, following the next most recent court, the Kobe and Gianna Legacy Court in Anaheim, CA, in partnership with the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, established in 2022. Dream Courts serve more than 5.5 million youth annually.

""It's a privilege to be able to provide another Dream Court™ alongside Nancy Lieberman Charities, P&G, and Boys and Girls Club of Mar Vista," said BIG3 CEO and Co-Founder Ice Cube. "You don't have to be an expert to know what kind of impact a space like this has on children. Having a safe, fun, professional-grade space to play makes kids feel valued and empowered. Nancy Lieberman Charities has impacted millions of lives through the Dream Courts initiative, and I thank Nancy, our friends at BEVEL, and the great people at the Boys and Girls Clubs for helping to make this Dream Court™ a reality."

"At BEVEL, we believe grooming and greatness go hand in hand-and that means showing up for our communities far beyond the bathroom mirror," said Vice President of Marketing at BEVEL, Breann Satterwhite. "Partnering with Nancy Lieberman Charities, the BIG3, and the Boys & Girls Club of Mar Vista to bring this Dream Court™ to life is an extension of our commitment to creating spaces where young people feel seen, supported, and empowered to thrive. We're proud to be part of something that inspires confidence and connection, on and off the court."

After a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony, kids will practice their skills on their new club court. BIG3 players will be on site to share their expertise along with coaches from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica.

"This Club location is an access point for hundreds of local kids to get active," said Brynja Seagren, Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica's CEO. "We are very grateful for this meaningful gift. Dream Court™ will be home to our youth basketball leagues, healthy lifestyle programming, and countless pickup games. It will be a place where our club kids can just be kids - running, playing, laughing, and growing together in a safe space."

This event is part of the BIG3's Los Angeles weekend, including the final regular-season matchups at Intuit Dome on August 9, and the YOUNG3 community outreach event on August 8. Tip-off is at 1pm PT, and the Los Angeles Riot will play their first-ever home game at 2pm. Fans can expect four, 50-minute fast-paced and physical BIG3 games featuring stars like Dwight Howard, Michael Beasley, and Glen Rice Jr, and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers like Lieberman, Dr. J, Gary Payton, and George Gervin. Full schedule, scores, and tickets are available at big3.com/tickets.







