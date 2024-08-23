NA Now: Kenai River Brown Bears
August 23, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Kenai River Brown Bears YouTube Video
Kenai River Brown Bears head coach Taylor Shaw speaks on the support support he and the organization receive from the community and their excitement to get training camp and the regular season underway.
