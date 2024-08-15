NA Now: Colorado Grit

August 15, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Colorado Grit YouTube Video







Colorado Grit head coach Steve Haddon talks about building a roster to compete for a spot in the playoffs and his confidence in the players and staff heading into the season.

Our Website https://nahl.com/ Watch live games here https://nahltv.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nahlhockey/ X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/NAHLHockey FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/NorthAmericanHockeyLeague

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.