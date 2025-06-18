Multi Platinum-Selling Country Artist Warren Zeiders Named Premier Lacrosse League Music Ambassador

NEW YORK - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster today announced that Warner Records' artist and former college lacrosse player Warren Zeiders has been named the league's Music Ambassador for the 2025 season. As part of the multi-faceted partnership, Zeiders' single "Ride the Lightning" will serve as the soundtrack for Saturday Night Lacrosse, the league's premier weekly broadcast featuring marquee matchups across ESPN platforms throughout the 2025 season.

"Warren Zeiders brings the same fire we play with - the raw energy, real passion, and that unstoppable mindset," said Paul Rabil, PLL Co-Founder and President. "His music captures the emotion and excitement of the game. That's why he's the perfect ambassador for our Saturday night soundtrack."

Saturday Night Lacrosse features the league's most compelling games throughout the 2025 season, with "Ride the Lightning" serving as the signature soundtrack that brings fans into the heart of professional lacrosse's most electrifying moments.

"Lacrosse is pure adrenaline - the speed, the hits, the skill - it's everything I try to capture in my live show," said Warren Zeiders. "Being able to partner with the PLL and have 'Ride the Lightning' be part of Saturday Night Lacrosse is incredible."

Zeiders - whose authentic blend of country, rock and blues has earned him more than 3 billion global career streams - joins the PLL during a pivotal moment for both the artist and the league. His partnership with professional lacrosse's premier competition underscores the growing cultural crossover between music and sports entertainment.

The 2025 PLL Season continues June 21 and 22 in Baltimore, and a Saturday Night Lacrosse matchup between the Boston Cannons and Maryland Whipsnakes at 7pm ET featuring Warren Zeider's "Ride the Lightning" on ESPN2 and ESPN+.







