Moylan Blast Lifts Renegades over Asheville

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Josh Moylan's three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning propelled the Hudson Valley Renegades to a come-from-behind 7-6 victory over the Asheville Tourists on Tuesday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Jace Avina got the offense started in the first inning with a solo home run, the first of two home runs he would hit in the game, giving the Renegades a 1-0 lead.

Ben Hess struck out six batters and allowed only one hit across in 3.2 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and throwing 53 pitches. The right-hander has now struck out 72 batters in 49.1 innings this season, punching out over 13 batters per nine innings.

Asheville took a 3-1 lead in the fifth with three runs against Ocean Gabonia aided by two Hudson Valley errors. Tyler Whitaker doubled with two outs and Joseph Sullivan drove him in with an RBI triple. Walker Janek then reached on an error by Jose Colmenares, allowing Sullivan to score. Janek later scored on a throwing error by Manuel Palencia on a double steal attempt.

Hudson Valley regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth with three runs of their own. With two on and one out, Avina ripped his second home run of the game to put the Renegades in front 4-3. It was the first multi-homer game for a Renegade since Tomas Frick on June 4 at Aberdeen.

Asheville tied the game in the sixth against Jordany Ventura, helped by another error. Chase Jaworsky led off with a walk. He later scored after stealing third and scoring on an ensuing Palencia throwing error.

In the seventh, Asheville took a 6-4 lead with two runs against Tyrone Yulie. Sullivan singled and scored on an RBI double by Lucas Spence. Will Bush then drove in Spence with an RBI single.

However, Hudson Valley responded with three runs in the eighth to take a 7-6 lead. Jackson Castillo was hit by a pitch and Alexander Vargas singled. Moylan then launched a three-run homer to left, his fourth home run of the season and third of the game for the Renegades.

Sebastian Keane (5-0) threw a 1-2-3 ninth to close out a 7-6 win. The right-hander threw 2.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts to finish the game.

POSTGAME NOTES: With his single, Alexander Vargas extended his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest hitting streak by a Renegade since Emeel Salem had a 17-game hitting streak in 2007... Jace Avina's multi-homer game was the fourth multi-homer game of his career, with the last coming on July 22, 2023 at Kannapolis... Hudson Valley's pitching staff combined for 16 strikeouts, tied for its season high (also April 10 at Brooklyn).







