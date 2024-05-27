Montréal Alliance Sign 2019 CEBL Canadian Player of the Year Guillaume Boucard

The Montréal Alliance is proud to announce the signing of Montréal native Guillaume Boucard for the 2024 season of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL). A six-foot-six forward, Boucard played three CEBL seasons with the Niagara River Lions, with whom he was named Canadian Player of the Year and to the league's first All-Star team in 2019.

"We are excited to welcome Guillaume back home to Montréal and to the Alliance", said Alliance General Manager Joel Anthony. "Guillaume brings a proven track record of success both in the CEBL and overseas. His experience and leadership will play a huge part on the team's success this season."

Boucard played the 2019, 2020 and 2021 CEBL seasons with the Niagara River Lions, averaging 16.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 31.4 minutes per game in 2019.

Since his last CEBL season, Boucard has played the 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons in France with Denain (Pro B), Saint-Chamond (Pro B) and Le Havre (NM1). Aged 34, the forward has played a total of eight professional seasons. In 2019-20 with Mulhouse, in France, Boucard averaged 16.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 36.9 minutes per game.

Boucard played five collegiate seasons with the Carleton Ravens, leading his team to five straight national championship wins. In his final season, Boucard averaged 14.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 25.6 minutes per game. He was also named to the OUA second All-Star team and to the CIS All-Star Team, both in 2015-16.

In conjunction with the signing of Boucard, the Montréal Alliance has made the decision to release point guard Jahenns Manigat. Manigat, who played two games with the Alliance this season, averaged 6.5 points, 0.5 rebound, 1.0 assist and 18.5 minutes per game.

The Montréal Alliance is gearing up to host the highly anticipated CEBL Championship Weekend from August 9 to 11 at the Verdun Auditorium. Fans can purchase their Tournament Packs and access all three games of the Championship Weekend now by visiting www.cebl.ca/cw24.

