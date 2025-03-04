Montréal's Kristin O'Neill fined $250

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that, after a review by the PWHL Player Safety Committee, Montréal Victoire forward Kristin O'Neill has been fined $250.

The incident reviewed occurred at 9:31 of the first period in the Victoire's game against the Boston Fleet on Saturday afternoon. The Player Safety Committee determined that O'Neill's stick made dangerous contact to the head of opponent Emily Brown, which resulted in a minor penalty for high sticking. This is the first fine that O'Neill has been assessed in her PWHL career.

The PWHL Player Safety Committee monitors all games and is responsible for providing independent review and recommendations on supplementary discipline. Chaired by Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations, the committee also includes Cassie Campbell-Pascall, PWHL Special Advisor; Bill McCreary, a former NHL referee and Hockey Hall of Fame member; Mike Murphy, a long-time NHL executive and former VP of Hockey Operations; Matt McMahon, a member of the NHL's Player Safety department.

