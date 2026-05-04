Montréal Roses FC Dominates in Home Opener.

Published on May 4, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL) News Release







Now this is a heated start.

The 2026 Northern Super League is in full swing, with Week 2 delivering another action-packed round of home openers with 3 very different outcomes.

This weekend, we witnessed Ottawa Rapid FC's first game and victory on home turf in a dynamic battle against Calgary Wild FC. This game was the highest goal-scoring game of the season so far. Over in Laval, Montréal Roses FC fought their home opener against Vancouver Rise FC. Dominating plays, lethal goals, round-off back flip celebrations, great weather, this game had it all. Meanwhile, Toronto and Halifax experienced a hard-fought stalemate, with both goalkeepers standing strong.

The Montréal Roses climb the standings this weekend and land the top spot.

Ottawa Rapid FC vs. Calgary Wild FC

Saturday May 2, 2026

5 - 2

TD Place (Ottawa, ON)

Ottawa strikes almost immediately, when Melanie Forbes finds the net within the first 40 seconds to give Ottawa an early lead. Calgary responds quickly, with Meggie Dougherty Howard scoring from the penalty spot after Ottawa is penalized for a foul inside the box. Calgary then takes the lead when Taegan Stewart finishes to make it 2-1. Ottawa isn't done. Keera Melenhorst scores her first NSL goal, a special moment for the Ottawa native, to tie it at 2-2. Florence Belzile then adds another goal to give Ottawa a 3-2 lead. Keera Melenhorst does it again. She intercepts a pass from Calgary's keeper, and finishes to make it 4-2 for Ottawa. At the end of the first half we see a great save from Ottawa's Melissa Dagenais.

Calgary came out pressing in the second half, but Ottawa's defense held firm. Ottawa then extends their lead to 5-2 when Choo Hyo-joo finds the net. The game ends 5-2, securing Ottawa's first victory of 2026 at home in TD Place.

Montréal Roses FC vs. Vancouver Rise FC

Saturday May 2, 2026

4 - 0

Stade Boréale (Laval, QC)

Montréal takes an early 1-0 lead when Elyse Bennett gets on the end of a perfectly delivered cross and heads the ball into the back of the net. Continuing to dominate, Montréal finds multiple chances on net. However, Vancouver keeps them at bay until Tanya Boychuk gets her left foot on a loose ball from a corner kick and secures her first goal of the season, making it 2-0 for Montréal.

The Roses pick up right where they left off in the second half. Tanya Boychuk quickly reacts to a rebound off the crossbar and puts it away to extend the lead to 3-0. Noémi

Paquin catches Vancouver's keeper off her line and scores from a distance to make it 4-0 for Montréal. Vancouver can't find a way to turn it around and once the whistle blows, the Roses secure their second win of the season.

AFC Toronto vs. Halifax Tides FC

Sunday May 3, 2026

0 - 0

BMO Field (Toronto, ON)

This match is a tight, hard-fought battle with both sides creating chances, but unable to find the breakthrough. Halifax comes out pressing with an energetic front line, with Saorla Miller, Syd Kennedy, Addison Weichers, Julianne Vallerand, Sarah Taylor and Jordyn Rhodes all testing Toronto goalkeeper Sierra Cota-Yarde, but none can find the back of the net.

Toronto creates chances of their own, as Kaylee Hunter, Esther Okoronkwo, Colby Barnett, Nyota Katembo, and Victoria Pickett all have shots on goal, but Halifax goalkeeper Rylee Foster stands firm. Both sides push hard in the closing stages, but neither team is able to get a goal and the game finishes in a draw. This game was a well-fought contest with incredible performances from both goalkeepers.







Northern Super League Stories from May 4, 2026

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