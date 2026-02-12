MLV, Samsung Announce Partnership

Los Angeles - Major League Volleyball (MLV) and Samsung TV Plus, which recently surpassed 100 million monthly active users, have announced a new partnership, naming the service as the exclusive FAST home for select league matches on Samsung TV Network (STN), Samsung TV Plus' flagship channel, uniting two brands committed to innovation, performance, and the growth of professional volleyball. While the 2026 MLV season is already underway, the collaboration officially launches Sunday, February 15 when Samsung TV Plus will livestream its first league matchup between the San Diego Mojo and Indy Ignite at 3 pm ET. MLV matches will livestream on the FAST service throughout the season, with the full schedule to be announced at a later date.

"Samsung's leadership and ambition in technology and streaming makes them an ideal partner as we continue to build the premier professional league," said Ben Priest, MLV Board of Directors Co-Chair. "Together, we are committed to creating a dynamic, accessible and unforgettable experience for volleyball fans everywhere and accelerating the growth of Major League Volleyball in a bold, modern way on Samsung TV Plus."

The collaboration aligns MLV with a partner known for cutting-edge devices and user-driven solutions, and builds on the FAST service's growing live sports lineup, joining leading leagues across NHL, MLB, NBA and NFL.







