MLR to Host Free Webinar on Mental Health and Life After Professional Sport

Published on May 20, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







Major League Rugby, in partnership with Onrise and LooseHeadz, will host a free virtual panel discussion exploring the mental health challenges athletes face when transitioning out of professional sport. Attendees can register here.

Life After the Game: Mental Health, Identity & Transition Beyond Professional Sport will be hosted by former MLR and USA professional rugby player Will Hooley and moderated by former Australian professional rugby player and life coach Marc Stchebina.

Panelists include former NFL Defensive Tackle and Super Bowl XLIV Champion Dominique Easley, now an Onrise ambassador, and Alycia Washington, a former USA Eagle and overseas professional player who retired in 2025 and currently serves as Women's Director at NCR and an MLR broadcaster. Additional panelists from the MLR player community and the Major League Rugby Players Association are to be confirmed.

The 60-minute session will cover identity loss after retirement, building purpose outside of competition, financial planning and mentorship, and the mental health resources available to athletes in transition. A live audience Q&A is included.

The event is being held during Mental Health Awareness Month and is free to attend via Zoom.







Major League Rugby Stories from May 20, 2026

MLR to Host Free Webinar on Mental Health and Life After Professional Sport - MLR

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