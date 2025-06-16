MLR Semifinal Saturday Match Recaps

Written by Joe Harvey

New England Free Jacks and Houston SaberCats reached the final four in a thrilling conclusion to the Conference Semifinals weekend.

Reigning champions, New England, registered a 32-10 win over the Miami Sharks at Veterans Memorial Stadium to ensure that they will host the Eastern Conference Final for a fourth consecutive year.

It was a routine performance from the two-time Shield winners, who booked in a visit from the Chicago Hounds thanks to Paula Balekana, Andrew Quattrin, Simon-Peter Toleafoa, and Le Roux Malan tries.

The SaberCats had to wait a little longer to secure their first-ever knockout rugby win.

After inclement weather forced a 22-hour postponement of their Western Conference Semifinal clash with Rugby Football Club Los Angeles, the side held their nerve to win 27-21. They do say good things come to those who wait.

NEW ENGLAND FREE JACKS 32-10 MIAMI SHARKS

Back-to-back champions, the New England Free Jacks, eased into a home Eastern Conference Final with a comprehensive 32-10 win over postseason first-timers the Miami Sharks.

It did not take long for the Massachusetts club to stake their claim in the final four as Paula Balekana dotted down with just 21 seconds on the clock after Ben LeSage waded through pink and blue jerseys.

Despite that unsettling start, Miami found a way to regather its composure. Whether that was through strong defense or assured carries, the postseason first-timers gathered some forward momentum.

This surge was rewarded when New England held onto the ball at the ruck in front of the posts and allowed Shane O'Leary to add to his 90 regular season points.

The Free Jacks looked to have added a second try to their tally when Brock Webster scored over the whitewash, only for the score to be disallowed for actions off the ball by Balekana and LeSage earlier in the play.

Even with the wind in their sails, Miami was unable to make the most of a concentrated spell in the Free Jacks 22m but was punished for their inability to get points on the board when Andrew Quattrin rumbled over at the back of a driving maul for the hosts.

As the opening 40 minutes drew to a close, New England looked to get their third score of the game but was frustrated by the Sharks' last-gasp defensive efforts.

Shortly after O'Leary watched a penalty attempt drift wide early in the second half, New England's Simon-Peter Toleafoa went over the try line unopposed when Cam Nordli-Kelemeti chose to attack the nearside from a scrum deep in the Sharks' 22m.

Much like the pattern of the first half, the visitors began to impress themselves again after New England struck.

As Jose Pellecina's team pitched up in the Free Jacks' half, home penalties began to build up, and Piers von Dadelszen for collapsing a maul.

Kirby Myhill was driven across after the New England lock's departure to make the most of their extra grunt.

Even a player down the back-to-back champions found a way to dig in and tag more points to their name.

First was a Dan Hollinshead penalty after his side won a scrum penalty, and the New Zealander got in on the action again with a drop goal prior to Von Dadelszen's return to the fray.

As the contest began to end, New England's confidence was clear.

So accustomed to competing at this stage of the season, Ryan Martin's team shut down Miami without breaking a sweat as a third home Eastern Conference Final honed into view.

In their desperation to breathe new fire into the game, Miami got too loose with possession as they tried to build out of their own half. Le Roux Malan pounced on an O'Leary pass and added another postseason try to his collection.

After the crowd counted down to zero, Oscar Lennon kicked the ball into the home supporters to guarantee a return to Veterans Memorial Stadium in six days' time.

"It was an awesome effort from the boys," Wian Conradie, New England's Player of the Match, said.

"I thought our defense was pretty good, especially in the first half, and that helped us going into the second half.

"It is unbelievable playing at home. I couldn't have asked for a better result, and I'm on to the next one."

HOUSTON SABERCATS 27-21 RUGBY FOOTBALL CLUB LOS ANGELES

At the fourth time of asking, the Houston SaberCats won their first Playoffs game as they held on to win Rugby Football Club Los Angeles 27-21.

The Texans will now travel to the Utah Warriors to play the Utah Warriors in the Western Conference Final.

There was a louder cheer than usual at SaberCats Stadium when the Western Conference Semifinals clash between the two teams got underway just shy of 24 hours after its original kick-off time.

Early on, Houston found a physical advantage.

A scrum penalty allowed AJ Alatimu to kick the ball out for a lineout on the right flank. Even though the lineout maul came to nothing, the hosts maintained their position and slowly travelled to the opposite side of the field.

When space opened up on the opposite side of the field as sky blue jerseys were attracted to the ball, Rufus McLean latched onto a well-placed Alatimu cross-field kick and dotted it down in the corner.

The next time I asked, Houston's maul was an effective weapon as Pita Anae-Ah Sue was driven across with ease, just shy of 20 minutes on the clock.

But after that slow start, RFCLA began to find their way into the contest. Having gained good field position and numerous phases of possession, Tim Anstee powered over from close range to get his team on the board.

To change the mood in Texas ahead of half-time, Gonzalo Bertranou's brilliant cross-field chip to Reece MacDonald allowed the full-back to weave through a series of black jerseys to dot down, and Christian Leali'ifano's conversion gave the Californians a 14-12 lead.

After a 15-minute break to reflect on losing a 12-point lead, Houston returned to the field with a clear motivation.

Early pressure yielded its rewards, as an Alatimu grubber kick was not dealt with by MacDonald, allowing Max Schumacher to land on the ball over the whitewash.

To score their fourth try of the encounter, the SaberCats returned to basics. Another scrum penalty allowed Alatimu to punch the ball deep into LA's 22m, and the maul helped Anae-Ah Sue score his second of the contest.

Thanks partly to the home team's fast start in the second half, RFCLA found it increasingly difficult to gain a foothold in the contest.

Whether that was a result of Houston's physicality or staunch defensive plays, the task began to look larger and larger for the first-time Playoff team.

To keep the scoreboard ticking over, Alatimu kicked a penalty goal for the SaberCats after MacDonald took Schumacher out in the air.

Houston ended the game with 13 players on the field after late yellow cards for replacement tighthead props Michael Scott and Marno Redelinghuys.

Ben Houston did get a third try for LA on the board with three minutes left to play, but all hope of a late victory was wiped out when a flowing attack ended with Semi Kunatani bouncing into touch and letting the hosts run down the clock.

"Even before the game, we knew it was going to be a dogfight out here," Marno Redelinghuys, Houston Player of the Match, said. "We knew it was going to come down to defense, and that was the mindset - just putting it all down on the line and giving everything."







