MLR Referee Lex Weiner to Referee World Rugby U20 Championship Third-Place Match

World Rugby has appointed Major League Rugby referee Lex Weiner to officiate the third-place match in the 2025 World Rugby U20 Championship between France and Argentina. His appointment marks the highest level of rugby reached by an American official as a referee.

In addition to a historic opportunity for an American official, Weiner's appointment demonstrates the continued progress for American officials under MLR's development model for its referee group that was crafted by David Wilkinson, the league's Director of Match Officials.

WHO - An MLR official since 2021, Weiner served as referee in 10 matches during the 2025 season, including a Western Conference Semifinal match between RFCLA and the Houston SaberCats. He received appointments as an assistant referee in two other matches, including the Eastern Conference Finals between the New England Free Jacks and Chicago Hounds.

Earlier in the year, Weiner became the first MLR official to be selected for World Rugby's men's U20 Six Nations competition, earning appointments at referee for England-Italy and France-Scotland tilts in March.







