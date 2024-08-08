MLR Championship Review & Team of the Season: the Rugby Rundown: MLR Weekly Show

August 8, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

New England Free Jacks YouTube Video







The last episode of series 1. Will & Corbs delve into the review of the Championship game where New England Free Jacks made it back-to-back titles defeating Seattle Seawolves in San Diego. Watch and listen to the experts as they breakdown the key areas and moments of the game as the match unfolded. The Rugby Rundown Team Of The Season is announced as Will & Corbs pick their best 15 based on their performances this year. There's plenty of Rundown news with coaches leaving MLR, USA Club 7s and some big upcoming events. It's not a goodbye...it's more of a 'see you soon'!

Watch more @TheRugbyRundown 2024 MLR Season on https://www.therugbynetwork.com

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.