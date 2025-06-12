MLR Championship 2025: Why the Smallest State Is the Perfect Place to Host Rugby's Biggest Party

Why the MLR Championship is a perfect fit for this brand-new venue, how it fulfills a bold multi-sport vision for Rhode Island, and what fans can expect when they show up in PVD this summer.

@rhodeislandfc Co-Owner and Chairman, Brett Johnson, and Rhode Island FC President, David Pert, sit down with Former USA Eagle Will Hooley to discuss why the MLR Championship is a historic event for the New England area and Centreville Bank Stadium @therugbynetwork_ @TheRugbyRundown

The biggest match in American rugby will go down on June 28 at 2:00PM ET on ESPN2.

Learn More about MLR Championship: https://www.majorleague.rugby/champ Lock in your seat for the biggest rugby event of the year: https://bit.ly/MLRCH25







