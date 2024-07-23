Missed the Championship Game? Catch the Rebroadcast Tonight

Did you miss the electrifying showdown between the Albany Firebirds and the Billings Outlaws? Don't worry, we've got you covered! The epic clash that took place on Friday, July 19th, at 5:30 PM EST is being rebroadcast TONIGHT, July 23rd, at 9 PM (Eastern) on CBS Sports Network.

Prepare yourself for a night of adrenaline-pumping action as these two powerhouse teams go head-to-head in a battle for the championship title. The Albany Firebirds, with their relentless offense and unyielding defense, faced off against the fiercely determined Billings Outlaws in a game that left fans on the edge of their seats.

Whether you're a die-hard fan or a newcomer to the Arena Football League, this is your chance to experience the thrill of the game all over again. Relive the incredible plays, the nail-biting moments, and the sheer excitement that only AFL can deliver.

So, grab your snacks, rally your friends and family, and tune in to CBS Sports Network tonight at 9 PM Eastern. Don't miss this opportunity to witness history in the making!

