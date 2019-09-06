Missed Opportunities Cost Giants in Game 2 Loss

Missed opportunities throughout Game 2 would ultimately cost the Giants in a 5-3 loss to the Visalia Rawhide on Thursday night at Excite Ballpark. San Jose hit into three double plays in the game while also stranding eight runners on base over the final four innings to suffer a second straight narrow defeat to the Rawhide. Visalia now leads the best-of-five North Division Series two-games-to-none pushing the Giants to the brink of elimination.

The series shifts to Visalia's Recreation Park for Game 3 on Friday night.

For the second straight evening, the Rawhide jumped out early and would maintain their lead for the remainder of the game. Matt Frisbee started on the mound for San Jose in Game 2 and fell victim to poor defense in the early-innings. With a runner at third base and two outs in the top of the first, Frisbee struck out Eduardo Diaz, but the strike three pitch glanced off the glove of catcher Hamlet Marte for a passed ball. The miscue allowed Diaz to reach first safely while the runner at third, Alek Thomas, raced home with the first run of the game.

An inning later, Max Murphy led off with a single and scored two batters later on a Jose Herrera one-out double off the left center wall. Jorge Perez then singled through the hole on the left side and when left fielder Diego Rincones mishandled the ball for an error, Herrera came home to make it 3-0. Two of the three runs allowed by Frisbee over the first two innings were unearned.

The Giants chipped away with single tallies in the bottom of the second and third innings, but also hit into double plays in both frames. In the second, Courtney Hawkins led off with a double and scored on a Manuel Geraldo double to cut the deficit to 3-1. Dalton Combs followed by drawing a walk, but Marte then grounded into an inning-ending double play.

In the bottom of the third, back-to-back singles from Kyle McPherson and Shane Matheny started the inning before Rincones grounded into a double play. David Villar though did follow with a clutch two-out RBI single into left as McPherson came home to bring San Jose to within 3-2.

Frisbee would settle down to keep Visalia off the board over the third, fourth and fifth innings. He had retired 11 of the last 12 Rawhide batters that had come to the plate before Diaz led off the top of the sixth with a towering home run to left. The solo shot extended the Visalia lead to 4-2.

The Giants answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the sixth, but again missed out on an opportunity for something larger. Three straight singles from Rincones, Villar and Hawkins to start the inning loaded the bases with none out. San Jose, however, managed only one run in the frame when the next batter, Heath Quinn, grounded into a 6-4-3 double play that scored Rincones. Then with the potential tying run at third, Geraldo's sharp line drive was caught by a leaping Geraldo Perdomo at shortstop for the final out.

Still down 4-3, the Giants threatened in the bottom of the seventh. Combs drew a leadoff walk before Marte was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. McPherson though popped out on a sacrifice bunt attempt, Matheny grounded out and Rincones flied out to end the inning.

San Jose would then load the bases with one out in the bottom of the eighth, but again came away empty-handed. Hawkins' one-out line drive to left was dropped by Diaz for an error to start the rally. Quinn then stepped to the plate and smacked a double to deep right advancing Hawkins, the potential tying run, to third. An intentional walk to Geraldo followed to load the bases. Visalia reliever Cole Bartlett though found a way to escape as he set down Combs on a shallow fly out to left and retired Fabian Pena on a groundout to second.

The Rawhide then picked-up a key insurance run in the top of the ninth to stretch their lead. With Frank Rubio on the mound, Yoel Yanqui led off with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Then with two outs, Herrera bounced a single up the middle to plate Yanqui for a 5-3 Visalia advantage.

The Giants had another opportunity in the bottom of the ninth, but were ultimately shut down by Rawhide closer Breckin Williams to end the game. A walk to McPherson started the inning before Rincones reached on a one-out error to put the tying run on base. Williams though, with the potential winning run at the plate, registered consecutive swinging strikeouts of Villar and Hawkins to send Visalia to the pivotal Game 2 win.

GIANTS NOTES

Inside The Series

The Giants have not led yet in this North Division Series. San Jose is batting .200 as a team through the first two games. Both losses have come by two runs (3-1 defeat in Game 1 before Thursday's 5-3 setback). The Giants went 11-17 versus the Rawhide in the regular season with 13 of the 17 losses coming by one or two runs.

Hitting Leaders

David Villar (2-for-5, RBI) and Courtney Hawkins (2-for-5, 2B) had two hits apiece to lead the Giants offensively in Game 2.

Missed Opportunities

The Giants stranded the potential tying run at third base in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. San Jose finished the game 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base. The Giants were hitless in their final nine at-bats with runners in scoring position.

Frisbee's Start

Matt Frisbee suffered the loss after yielding four runs (only two earned) over six innings of work. Frisbee gave up seven hits, walked none and struck out seven during his 86-pitch outing.

The Last Time

The last time the Giants were down 0-2 in a North Division Series was in 2015 against the Visalia Rawhide. San Jose, as the wild card team that year, rallied to win three straight games to eliminate the Rawhide and advance to the Championship Series.

On Deck

The Giants now travel to Visalia for Game 3 of the best-of-five North Division Series on Friday night. First pitch at Recreation Park is at 7:00 PM. Jose Marte is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher in a must-win game for the Giants. The game can be heard live on sjgiants.com.

