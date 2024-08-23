Minto Cup Game 1: Manning Dart
August 23, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) YouTube Video
The Coquitlam Adanacs defeated the Orangeville Northmen 14-7 in Game One of the 2024 #MintoCup Finals.
