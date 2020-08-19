Minor League Baseball Umpire Training Academy 2021 Session Canceled

August 19, 2020 - Florida State League (FSL) News Release





Vero Beach, Fla. - The Minor League Baseball Umpire Training Academy announced today the January 2021 session has been canceled due to the pandemic.

The next session for the Minor League Baseball Umpire Training Academy is scheduled to begin on January 9, 2022.

Additionally, the 2021 Minor League Baseball Advanced Course, which would have accepted MiLB Academy graduates and other professional umpire school graduates for additional training, and potential employment in 2021, has also been canceled.

For more information and any updates or changes, please visit www.MiLBUmpireAcademy.com.

