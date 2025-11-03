Minor League Baseball Names 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winners

Minor League Baseball ™ (MiLB™) and Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., today announced the nine recipients of the 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® for defensive excellence. The winners were announced this evening on ESPN's Rawlings Gold Glove Award Show.

The winners at each position were selected from players in the 11 full-season Minor Leagues. Each player will receive his own Rawlings Gold Glove Award, modeled after the iconic award given to Major League Baseball's top defensive players, during the 2026 season.

"Rawlings is pleased to recognize this year's Minor League Gold Glove Award winners as they work their way to the Major League level," said Mike Thompson, Chief Marketing Officer for Rawlings. "We are thankful for our long-standing partnership with Minor League Baseball that enables us to annually recognize the "Finest In The Field."

"These nine players have distinguished themselves as elite defenders, earning the prestigious Rawlings Gold Glove Award," said Peter Woodfork, Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President, Minor League Operations and Development. "On behalf of Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, and our esteemed partners at Rawlings, it is my honor to congratulations each of the winners for their outstanding defensive performances this season."

The 2025 Minor League Baseball recipients of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award® are as follows:

Position Name Minor League Team(s) Organization

1B Tre' Morgan Durham (AAA) Tampa Bay

2B Kyle DeBarge Cedar Rapids (A+) Minnesota

3B Pedro Ramirez Knoxville (AA) Chicago (NL)

SS Konnor Griffin Bradenton (A), Greensboro (A+), Altoona (AA) Pittsburgh

OF Luis Lara Biloxi (AA) Milwaukee

OF Druw Jones Hillsboro (A+) Arizona

OF Homer Bush Jr. Montgomery (AA) Tampa Bay

P Robby Snelling Pensacola (AA), Jacksonville (AAA) Miami

C Leonardo Bernal Springfield (AA) St. Louis

Rays first baseman Tre' Morgan recorded 441 total chances in 60 games for Triple-A Durham, posting 412 putouts and 29 assists for a 1.000 fielding percentage. He had a hand in 36 double plays. Morgan, 23, was selected by Tampa Bay in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Louisiana State University.

Twins second baseman Kyle DeBarge handled 289 total chances and had a hand in 31 double plays in 73 games for High-A Cedar Rapids, posting a .979 fielding percentage. DeBarge, 22, was selected by Minnesota in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Louisiana-Lafayette.

Cubs third baseman Pedro Ramirez played in 68 games at the hot corner for Double-A Knoxville and handled 152 total chances with 88 assists for a .974 fielding percentage. Ramirez, 21, was signed by Chicago (NL) as an international free agent out of Temblador, Venezuela, on January 15, 2021.

Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin handled 352 total chances, helped turn 50 double plays and finished with 228 assists in 89 games for Single-A Bradenton, High-A Greensboro and Double-A Altoona, posting a .980 fielding percentage. He also played 15 games (129 innings) of errorless defense in centerfield. Griffin, 19, was selected by Pittsburgh in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Prep High School in Jackson, Mississippi.

Diamondbacks outfielder Druw Jones recorded 282 putouts and 10 outfield assists in 118 games for High-A Hillsboro, posting a .987 fielding percentage. Jones, 21, was selected by Arizona in the first round (second overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Wesleyan High School in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

Brewers outfielder Luis Lara recorded 309 putouts and 10 outfield assists in 126 games for Double-A Biloxi, posting a .994 fielding percentage. Lara, 20, was signed by Milwaukee as an international free agent out of San Felipe, Venezuela, on June 3, 2022.

Rays outfielder Homer Bush Jr. recorded 299 putouts and two outfield assists in 116 games for Double-A Montgomery, posting a .987 fielding percentage. Bush Jr., 24, was originally selected by San Diego in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona.

Cardinals catcher Leonardo Bernal handled 890 total chances and recorded 839 putouts and 41 assists in 87 games behind the plate for Double-A Springfield. In his 747.1 innings behind the plate, he threw out 27 of 69 runners attempting to steal and posted a .989 fielding percentage. Bernal, 21, was signed by St. Louis as an international free agent out of Panama City, Panama, on January 15, 2021.

Marlins left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling handled 17 chances without an error in 136.0 innings over 25 games for Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Jacksonville. Snelling, 21, was originally selected by San Diego in the Competitive Balance Round A of the 2022 MLB Draft out of McQueen High School in Reno, Nevada.







