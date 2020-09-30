Minor League Baseball Issues Statement

St. Petersburg, FL - The Chairman of Minor League Baseball's Professional Baseball Agreement negotiating committee, D.G. Elmore, issued the following statement today:

"For more than a century, Major League Baseball (MLB) and Minor League Baseball (MiLB) have worked together to grow the game of baseball into America's Pastime. The current agreement between MLB and MiLB expires today. Minor League Baseball's negotiators have been meeting with MLB to reach a new agreement - one that would continue the relationship with MLB and preserve affordable, family-friendly entertainment in each of our 150 communities across the nation. Minor League Baseball will continue to work in good faith over the coming weeks to reach a well-designed and fair agreement that meets MLB's player development needs and continues the relationship between the two for generations to come."

