Minor League Baseball Innovators Summit Goes Virtual

July 29, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) News Release





St. Petersburg, Fla., July 29, 2020 - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) today announced that the MiLB Innovators Summit, originally scheduled to be held in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, will be held online Sept. 29-30, 2020.

The premier idea-sharing event in professional sports, the Innovators Summit will shift from an exclusive four-day in-person gathering to a two-day online event open to team front office employees as well as organizations from any sport, including collegiate athletic programs.

"Transforming the Innovators Summit to a virtual event will allow a greater number of teams and leagues to attend and generate even more ideas from the creative sales, marketing and promotions professionals from all levels of sports," said Minor League Baseball Director of Special Events Stefanie Loncarich. "While gathering for an in-person event is not feasible at this time, we're looking forward to sharing the innovative practices that are a staple of Minor League Baseball with a broader group of sports executives from around the country."

The annual showcase of creative ideas goes beyond sales, marketing and promotions, and is an opportunity for executives of all sports to engage in discussions about community relations, diversity and inclusion, operations, video production, design and more. With over 60 sessions and more than 37 hours of planned educational content, and open idea sharing and networking, the Innovators Summit will provide attendees with useful tools and ideas as they prepare for their upcoming seasons in any sport.

In addition to the featured speakers and discussions, the Innovators Summit trade show will allow teams and leagues to see the latest in promotional giveaway items from vendors across the country and provide attendees other useful tools to help bring fans to their stadiums.

Registration is now open for the 2020 Innovators Summit at www.MiLBInnovatorsSummit.com and closes on Sept. 10.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 29, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.