Minor League Baseball Announces the 2025 Rookie Level All-Stars and Award Winners

Published on August 28, 2025







Minor League Baseball (MiLB) today announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the three leagues that make up the Rookie-level classification.

ARIZONA COMPLEX LEAGUE Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI) First Base

Enyervert Perez

ACL D'backs Arizona .283/.383/.461, .844, 5 HR, 27 RBI Second Base

Dario Reynoso ACL Giants San Francisco .298/.442/.556, .998, 10 HR, 45 RBI Shortstop

Tyson Lewis

ACL Reds Cincinnati .340/.396/.532, .928, 6 HR, 35 RBI Third Base

Wilder Dalis

ACL Rockies Colorado .352/.440/.525, .965, 3 HR, 42 RBI Catcher

Carlos Virahonda

ACL D'backs Arizona .347/.464/.455, .919, 1 HR, 20 RBI

Outfield

Ching-Hsien Ko

ACL Dodgers Los Angeles (NL) .367/.487/.539, 1.026, 4 HR, 30 RBI Outfield

Roldy Brito

ACL Rockies Colorado .368/.445/.555, 1.000, 3 HR, 21 RBI, 22 SB

Outfield

Brendan Tunink

ACL Dodgers Los Angeles (NL)

.300/.417/.550, .967, 5 HR, 17 RBI

Designated Hitter Dauri Fernandez

ACL Guardians Cleveland .333/.398/.558, .956, 6 HR, 27 RBI

Utility Emil Morales

ACL Dodgers Los Angeles (NL) .300/.383/.498, .881, 9 HR, 43 RBI

Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG) Starting Pitcher Argenis Cayama

ACL Giants San Francisco 12, 1-1, 2.25, 55, 10.31, .191 Starting Pitcher Darwin Rodriguez

ACL Royals Kansas City 12, 0-3, 3.32, 50, 11.07, .209 Starting Pitcher Keyner Martinez

ACL Giants San Francisco 15, 3-1, 1.90, 67, 12.74, .240 Starting Pitcher

Fabian Ysalla

ACL White Sox Chicago (AL) 12, 4-0, 2.02, 40, 7.35, .232 Reliever

Roberto Perez ACL Mariners Seattle 17, 1-0, 1.42, 33, 11.72, .139, 2 SV Reliever

Angel Perez

ACL Guardians Cleveland 18, 3-0, 3.08, 46, 15.72, .214 Manager of the Year

Jacob Heyward ACL Giants San Francisco

42-18, best winning % in league (.700)

Most Valuable Player Roldy Brito

ACL Rockies Colorado .368/.445/.555, 1.000, 3 HR, 21 RBI Pitcher of the Year

Keyner Martinez

ACL Giants San Francisco 15, 3-1, 1.90, 67, 12.74, .240 Top MLB Prospect

Jhonny Level

ACL Giants San Francisco .288/.375/.493, .868, 9 HR, 38 RBI

FLORIDA COMPLEX LEAGUE Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI) First Base

David Beckles

FCL Blue Jays Toronto .304/.388/.483, .871, 8 HR, 42 RBI

Second Base

Jude Warwick

FCL Tigers Detroit .262/.414/.379, .793, 3 HR, 20 RBI, 22 SB

Shortstop

Alberth Palma FCL Rays Tampa Bay .318/.462/.388, .850, 0 HR, 24 RBI Third Base

Javier Osorio

FCL Tigers Detroit .304/.386/.488, .874, 5 HR, 27 RBI, 20 SB

Catcher

Andrew Tess

FCL Orioles Baltimore .256/.457/.368, .825, 2 HR, 27 RBI Outfield

Anderson Fermin

FCL Red Sox Boston .283/.454/.377, .831, 0 HR, 14 RBI, 25 SB Outfield Jordan Sanchez

FCL Orioles Baltimore .293/.421/.529, .950, 5 HR, 45 RBI

Outfield

Manolfi Jimenez FCL Phillies Philadelphia .306/.339/.529, .868, 4 HR, 20 RBI Designated Hitter

Edward Lantigua FCL Mets New York (NL) .288/.433/.399, .832, 3 HR, 27 RBI Utility

Randy Guzman

FCL Mets New York (NL) .282/.371/.474, .845, 7 HR, 33 RBI Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG) Starting Pitcher Javier Perez

FCL Astros Houston 13, 6-0, 1.69, 48, 10.13, .215 Starting Pitcher Kelvis Salcedo FCL Tigers Detroit 12, 4-0, 1.99, 53, 10.52, .147 Starting Pitcher Esteban Mejia

FCL Orioles Baltimore 11, 1-2, 2.45, 53, 11.83, .190 Starting Pitcher Luis Aguilar

FCL Astros Houston 12, 5-1, 2.05, 49, 10.02, .188 Reliever

Alan Reyes

FCL Cardinals St. Louis 14, 2-1, 0.70, 26, 9.12, .155, 2 SV

Reliever

Danny Hilario

FCL Rays Tampa Bay 14, 5-3, 2.52, 32, 11.52, .165

Manager of the Year

Christian Frias FCL Orioles Baltimore 35-24 record

Most Valuable Player Jordan Sanchez

FCL Orioles Baltimore .293/.421/.529, .950, 5 HR, 45 RBI

Pitcher of the Year

Javier Perez

FCL Astros Houston 13, 6-0, 1.69, 48, 10.13, .215 Top MLB Prospect

Edward Florentino

FCL Pirates Pittsburgh .347/.442/.642, 1.084, 6 HR, 23 RBI

DOMINICAN SUMMER LEAGUE Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI) First Base

Ronny Ugarte DSL Rockies

Colorado .335/.416/.485, .901, 4 HR, 68 RBI Second Base Juan Torres

DSL NYY Bombers New York (AL) .359/.406/.516, .922, 4 HR, 43 RBI Shortstop

Edgar Montero

DSL Athletics Athletics

.313/.484/.580, 1.064, 9 HR, 50 RBI Third Base

Juan Sanchez

DSL Blue Jays Red

Toronto

.341/.439/.565, 1.004, 8 HR, 40 RBI

Catcher

Almen Tolentino DSL Marlins

Miami

.301/.446/.532, .978, 6 HR, 25 RBI, 20 SB

Outfield

Cristian Arguelles DSL Rockies Colorado

.422/.528/.652, 1.180, 5 HR, 55 RBI

Outfield

José Castro

DSL Miami Miami

.264/.399/.585, .984, 16 HR, 51 RBI

Outfield Luis Cova

DSL Marlins Miami .299/.422/.537, .959, 9 HR, 35 RBI, 35 SB

Designated Hitter

Marconi German

DSL Nationals Washington .283/.479/.513, .992, 8 HR, 30 RBI, 33 SB

Utility Elorky Rodriguez

DSL Rangers Red Texas .337/.473/.506, .979, 6 HR, 48 RBI Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG) Starting Pitcher

Franco Zabaleta DSL Athletics Athletics

11, 4-0, 0.51, 44, 7.52, .176 Starting Pitcher Dony Aguilera DSL Reds

Cincinnati

14, 6-0, 1.70, 52, 8.02, .194

Starting Pitcher Adrian Ardines

DSL Astros Blue Houston 13, 5-1, 1.91, 56, 11.91, .211 Starting Pitcher Deiry Gonzalez

DSL Phillies Red Philadelphia 10, 2-0, 1.13, 34, 7.65, .213

Reliever

Maximo Rodriguez DSL Mariners Seattle

19, 5-1, 2.16, 35, 9.45, .149, 7 SV

Reliever

Yonleg Gaetano DSL Pirates Gold Pittsburgh 13, 2-2, 0.93, 39, 12.10, .168, 5 SV Manager of the Year

Rafael Rosario DSL Rockies Colorado

42-14, best winning % in league (.750)

Most Valuable Player

Cristian Arguelles DSL Rockies Colorado

.422/.528/.652, 1.180, 5 HR, 55 RBI

Pitcher of the Year

Franco Zabaleta DSL Athletics Athletics

11, 4-0, 0.51, 44, 7.52, .176 Top MLB Prospect

Elian Peña

DSL Mets Orange New York (NL) .292/.421/.528, .949, 9 HR, 33 RBI, 21 SB







Arizona Complex League Stories from August 28, 2025

