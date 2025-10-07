Minor League Baseball Announces Organizational Award Winners and Promotional Excellence Awards

Minor League Baseball (MiLB) announced today the winners of the 2025 Golden Bobblehead Awards for top promotional activities and events in five categories.

BEST PROMOTION OR EVENT - Winston-Salem Dash, Prom Wasn't Built In A Day What started as a crisis turned into one of the most memorable theme nights in Minor League Baseball in 2025 as 36 hours before the Rome Emperors' Opening Day, a pipe burst at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, forcing the club to move the series to the home of their opponent, the Winston-Salem Dash.

But there was a problem. Truist Stadium was booked to serve as the host of a local high school's prom on Opening Night.

After consulting with the school's administration, the decision was made to host both events simultaneously, with the ballpark serving as the backdrop for the first-ever prom held during a MiLB game.

A red-carpet entrance welcomed baseball fans and prom participants in gowns and tuxes. There were prom arches, corsages, and a live DJ to set the scene. Players shared their prom photos on the video board and the evening ended with the Prom King and Queen being crowned on the field.

Students in attendance didn't just dance, they cheered, caught T-shirts tossed into their prom, and celebrated alongside professional baseball players. After the game, Dash players signed autographs, handed out team-signed jerseys, and made the students' night unforgettable. Social media coverage of players in uniform mingling with promgoers in tuxedoes and gowns gained national attention.

Behind the scenes, the effort and collaboration between the Dash and Emperors staff was simply remarkable, as while Dash staff balanced multiple private events that were scheduled for an expected day off from baseball, the Emperors' staff stepped in to help prepare the stadium and even helped run the team store.

What could have been a logistical nightmare became a showcase of what MiLB does best, creating unforgettable memories.

BEST NON-GAMEDAY/COMMUNITY EVENT - Nashville Sounds, Kids Dental Day The Nashville Sounds believe their ballpark should be more than a place to watch baseball. It should be a place where the community comes together to make a real difference, and on July 11, that's exactly what happened during the 4th Annual Kids Dental Day.

With the help of Delta Dental of Tennessee and cityCURRENT, the Sounds transformed First Horizon Park into a place of hope and care for 250 children from 11 local summer camps and youth organizations. For many of the kids, routine dental visits or even owning a pair of shoes that fit is out of reach. Previous attendees have been spotted wearing shoes two sizes too small and others who had never once been to the dentist. On Kids Dental Day, volunteers held their hands through their very first checkups and celebrated with them as they selected brand-new shoes to proudly call their own.

The Sounds' goal for the event was to help every child leave feeling seen, valued, and ready to start the school year healthy, confident, and full of possibility. Once they had completed the exams and had been fitted for shoes, the kids had the opportunity to learn hands- only CPR from the American Heart Association. At the end of the day, they received a drawstring bag filled with a coloring book, toothbrush, and snacks, as well as a free book of their choice from Book'em Book Bus.

Thanks to Kids Dental Day, over 250 kids went back to school with a bright smile, new shoes, and a newfound confidence in themselves to start the school year.

BEST TICKET SALES AND SERVICE CAMPAIGN - Reno Aces, Aceball All-Access Pass The Reno Aces set out to create a ticketing solution that would drive early-season revenue, increase fan engagement (and attendance) and deliver unmatched value for fans. The result was the Aceball All-Access Pass, an innovative ticket package granting fans entry to all 75 home games at Greater Nevada Field for just $99.

The club publicized the deal through social media campaigns, targeted email outreach and through local media partnerships to amplify awareness of the one-day offer. In the end, over 550 passes were sold, meaning those fans would spend just $1.32 per game, removing the financial barrier of becoming a season-ticket holder for many fans.

An additional benefit for the club was the incremental revenues generated through concessions, merchandise and parking, making the Aceball All-Access Pass a huge success on multiple fronts of the Aces' operation.

BEST LOCAL PARTNER ACTIVATION - Lansing Lugnuts, Lugnuts Conservation Carnival

The Lansing Lugnuts partnered with numerous conservation organizations to host a Conservation Carnival at Jackson® FieldTM. The one-of-a-kind event celebrated native plants, pollinators, and conservation education--while delivering the joy and fun of a traditional carnival atmosphere to the 3,412 fans in attendance that day.

The event seamlessly blended baseball, sustainability, and community connection. More than just a ballgame, it became a festival of learning and play where fans left with new knowledge, better habits, and even native plants to bring home. The night featured an interactive classroom, where fans engaged with real-world sustainability topics through games and experiences.

Fans were provided with a tangible takeaway, native wildflowers, to plant at home, building biodiversity in their own backyards.

Additionally, mascot appearances from Smokey Bear and Wade Water Drop, creating unforgettable "celebrity" moments for kids.

BEST NEW MERCHANDISE PROMOTION - El Paso Chihuahuas - El Paso Bootmakers Theme Night Collection The El Paso Chihuahuas' "Bootmakers" theme night collection, presented by Lucchese, was more than a promotional event. It celebrated local culture, craftsmanship, and community pride while delivering exceptional business results and lasting brand impact.

Partnering with Lucchese, one of the world's most iconic bootmakers with deep El Paso roots, the Chihuahuas created an experience that authentically highlighted the city's heritage while engaging fans in multiple ways. Lucchese has been handcrafting boots in El Paso for over four decades, with many artisans calling the city home for generations. Their globally recognized craftsmanship is rooted in El Paso, making them the perfect partner for a theme night collection that honored local artisans, celebrated Western tradition, and resonated with the community.

Merchandise sales reflected the strength of the promotion, with 2,798 units of Bootmakers apparel being sold, generating a six-figure boost to revenues. Fans also embraced the belt buckles offered as a ticket add-on featuring the Bootmakers logos, which resonated deeply with the El Paso community. The campaign's success helped the Chihuahuas rank number one in MiLB's Top-Selling Clubs and number one in Theme Night Collection (TNC) sales from January through June 2025. The theme night collection delivered an unforgettable atmosphere at Southwest University Park as Lucchese bootmakers were honored on the field, connecting fans to the skilled artisans whose craft has shaped El Paso's identity and economy.

To extend the fan experience beyond merchandise, the Chihuahuas' food and beverage team created innovative, themed offerings, as a bootmug giveaway became an instant hit. Fans also enjoyed promotions like the "Root Boot Float," a root beer float served in the bootmug, as well as discounted beer with boot fill-ups and discounted sodas served in the boots. These activations were playful, creative, and immersive, reinforcing the theme while encouraging in-stadium participation.

The impact of Bootmakers Night extended beyond the ballpark as the club auctioned off game-worn Bootmakers jerseys following the final Bootmakers game, raising $7,830 for USO El Paso. This charitable component added another layer of meaning and demonstrated the team's commitment to giving back.







