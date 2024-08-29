Minor League Baseball Announces 2024 Rookie Level League Awards and All-Star Teams
August 29, 2024 - Arizona Complex League (AzCL) News Release
Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the three leagues that make up the Rookie-level classification.
ARIZONA COMPLEX LEAGUE
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)
First Base Pablo Guerrero ACL Rangers Texas .301/.367/.522, .889, 7 HR, 38 RBI
Second Base Demetrio Crisantes ACL D'backs Arizona .355/.431/.521, .952, 1 HR, 20 RBI
Shortstop Felnin Celesten ACL Mariners Seattle .352/.431/.568, .999, 3 HR, 27 RBI
Third Base Eric Bitonti ACL Brewers Milwaukee .320/.451/.580, 1.031, 8 HR, 42 RBI
Catcher Edgardo Ordonez ACL Brewers Milwaukee .272/.392/.495, .887, 7 HR, 26 RBI
Outfield Yeremi Cabrera ACL Rangers Texas .301/.438/.571, 1.009, 9 HR, 39 RBI
Outfield Robert Calaz ACL Rockies Colorado .349/.462/.651, 1.113, 10 HR, 45 RBI
Outfield Braylin Morel ACL Rangers Texas .307/.407/.575, .982, 7 HR, 37 RBI
Designated Hitter Ricardo Cova ACL Mariners Seattle .316/.407/.500, .907, 5 HR, 29 RBI
Utility Welbyn Francisca ACL Guardians Cleveland .328/.418/.523, .941, 6 HR, 28 RBI
Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)
Starting Pitcher Jacob Bresnahan* ACL Guardians Cleveland 11, 1-3, 2.54, 63, 12.33, .190
Starting Pitcher Jervis Alfaro ACL Guardians Cleveland 11, 2-1, 3.38, 48, 10.13, .231
Starting Pitcher David Lorduy ACL Reds Cincinnati 13, 4-2, 2.76, 41, 8.72, .197
Starting Pitcher Eric Dominguez ACL D'backs Arizona 9, 1-1, 2.20, 53, 11.63, .188
Reliever Yendy Gomez ACL Angels Los Angeles (AL) 22, 6-2, 2.84, 36, 10.23, .262, 4 SV
Reliever Ricardo Brizuela ACL White Sox Chicago (AL) 10, 1-2, 2.33, 34, 11.33, .211
Manager of the Year Juan Apodaca ACL Dodgers Los Angeles (NL) 40-20, League Champions
Most Valuable Player Robert Calaz ACL Rockies Colorado .349/.462/.651, 1.113, 10 HR, 45 RBI
Pitcher of the Year Jacob Bresnahan ACL Guardians Cleveland 11 G, 1-3, 2.54 ERA, 63 SO
Top MLB Prospect Felnin Celesten ACL Mariners Seattle .352/.431/.568, .999, 3 HR, 27 RBI
*- Bresnahan played the ACL season with Cleveland and was traded to San Francisco on July 30, 2024.
FLORIDA COMPLEX LEAGUE
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)
First Base Engelth Urena FCL Yankees New York (AL) .301/.420/.564, .984, 8 HR, 31 RBI
Second Base Carlos Caro FCL Pirates Pittsburgh .305/.410/.443, .853, 2 HR, 17 RBI
Shortstop Franklin Arias FCL Red Sox Boston .355/.471/.584, 1.055, 6 HR, 28 RBI
Third Base Abrahan Ramirez** FCL Yankees New York (AL) .348/.447/.513, .960, 2 HR, 24 RBI
Catcher Eduardo Tait FCL Phillies Philadelphia .321/.377/.500, .877, 6 HR, 49 RBI
Outfield Yasser Mercedes FCL Twins Minnesota .331/.421/.568, .989, 6 HR, 24 RBI
Outfield Brian Sanchez FCL Yankees New York (AL) .306/.394/.514, .908, 4 HR, 32 RBI
Outfield Nomar Fana FCL Tigers Detroit .291/.432/.511, .943, 10 HR, 37 RBI
Designated Hitter Jhonny Severino FCL Pirates Pittsburgh .291/.373/.545, .918, 10 HR, 41 RBI
Utility Yordany De Los Santos FCL Pirates Pittsburgh .344/.407/.505, .912, 5 HR, 34 RBI
Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)
Starting Pitcher Zander Mueth FCL Pirates Pittsburgh 13, 6-1, 1.58, 56, 9.82, .206
Starting Pitcher Juan De La Cruz FCL Marlins Miami 11, 5-0, 1.57, 44, 8.61, .154
Starting Pitcher Juan Valera FCL Red Sox Boston 11, 1-2, 1.79, 40, 8.93, .128
Starting Pitcher Nelfy Ynfante FCL Cardinals St. Louis 13, 4-2, 3.29, 62, 10.73, .254
Reliever David Matoma FCL Pirates Pittsburgh 15, 0-0, 0.82, 28, 11.45, .183, 3 SV
Reliever Manuel Medina FCL Marlins Miami 18, 3-0, 0.89, 36, 15.93, .132, 5 SV
Manager of the Year Luis Dorante FCL Marlins Miami 39-15, best regular season record
Most Valuable Player Franklin Arias FCL Red Sox Boston .355/.471/.584, 1.055, 6 HR, 28 RBI
Pitcher of the Year Zander Mueth FCL Pirates Pittsburgh 13 G, 6-1, 1.58 ERA, 56 SO
Top MLB Prospect Franklin Arias FCL Red Sox Boston .355/.471/.584, 1.055, 6 HR, 28 RBI
**- Ramirez played the FCL season with New York (AL) and was traded to Miami on July 27, 2024.
DOMINICAN SUMMER LEAGUE
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)
First Base Jesus Alexander DSL Giants BlackSan Francisco .381/.437/.597, 1.034, 5 HR, 40 RBI
Second Base Carlos Renzullo DSL Rockies Colorado .360/.455/.447, .902, 1 HR, 21 RBI
Shortstop Emil Morales DSL LAD Mega Los Angeles (NL) .342/.478/.691, 1.169, 14 HR, 46 RBI
Third Base Jesus Made DSL Brewers 1 Milwaukee .331/.458/.554, 1.012, 6 HR, 28 RBI
Catcher Rainiel Rodriguez DSL Cardinals St. Louis .345/.462/.683, 1.145, 10 HR, 38 RBI
Outfield Arnaldo Lantigua DSL LAD Mega Los Angeles (NL) .301/.430/.575, 1.005, 11 HR, 42 RBI
Outfield Eduardo Beltre DSL Twins Minnesota .326/.453/.618, 1.071, 11 HR, 36 RBI
Outfield Jordan Sanchez DSL Orioles Orange Baltimore .333/.432/.605, 1.037, 6 HR, 37 RBI
Designated Hitter Alessander De La Cruz DSL Rockies Colorado .318/.406/.542, .948, 7 HR, 42 RBI
Utility Luis Pena DSL Brewers 1 Milwaukee .393/.457/.583, 1.040, 36 RBI, 38 SB
Pitchers Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (G, W/L, ERA, SO, SO/9, AVG)
Starting Pitcher Ubaldo Soto DSL Angels Los Angeles (AL) 12, 8-0, 1.29, 56, 9.00, .214
Starting Pitcher Cesar Aquino DSL Pirates Gold Pittsburgh 12, 6-1, 0.98, 37, 7.24, .177
Starting Pitcher Franyer Herrera DSL NYY Bombers New York (AL) 12, 5-1, 2.01, 64, 11.68, .235
Starting Pitcher Christian Lopez DSL Reds Cincinnati 13, 2-1, 2.09, 64, 12.17, .173
Reliever Davidxon Lara DSL Angels Los Angeles (AL) 22, 2-2, 0.55, 33, 9.00, .211, 11 SV
Reliever Ramon Suarez DSL Blue Jays Toronto 14, 3-0, 0.79, 36, 14.29, .167, 5 SV
Manager of the Year Juan Ciriaco DSL Giants BlackSan Francisco 40-13, best winning % in league
Most Valuable Player Emil Morales DSL LAD Mega Los Angeles (NL) .342/.478/.691, 1.169, 14 HR, 46 RBI
Pitcher of the Year Ubaldo Soto DSL Angels Los Angeles (AL) 12 G, 8-0, 1.29 ERA, 56 SO
Top MLB Prospect Emil Morales DSL LAD Mega Los Angeles (NL) .342/.478/.691, 1.169, 14 HR, 46 RBI
