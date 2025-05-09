Minnesota's Britta Curl-Salemme suspended for Game 2 of the PWHL Playoffs

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that, after an automatic review by the PWHL Player Safety Committee, Minnesota Frost forward Britta Curl-Salemme has been assessed a one-game suspension for an illegal check to the head in Game 1 of the PWHL Playoffs against Toronto.

The Player Safety Committee determined that Curl-Salemme, at 14:37 of the second period in Wednesday's game, delivered a high and forceful check on opponent Renata Fast, making the head the main point of contact on a play where such contact to the head was avoidable. The play resulted in a major penalty and a game misconduct in violation of PWHL Rule 48 - Illegal Check to the Head.

This is the third one-game suspension assessed to Curl-Salemme this season following a high sticking incident on Jan. 2 against Boston and an illegal check to the head on Mar. 9 against Toronto.

The PWHL Player Safety Committee monitors all games and is responsible for providing independent review and recommendations on supplementary discipline. Chaired by Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations, the committee also includes Cassie Campbell-Pascall, PWHL Special Advisor; Bill McCreary, a former NHL referee and Hockey Hall of Fame member; Mike Murphy, a long-time NHL executive and former VP of Hockey Operations; Matt McMahon, a member of the NHL's Player Safety department.







