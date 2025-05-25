Minnesota Eyes Second Straight Walter Cup After Game 3 Win; Ottawa Looks To Force Decisive Game 5 At Home

May 25, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The 2025 PWHL Finals, presented by Scotiabank, have delivered three straight overtime thrillers - capped by last night's intense triple overtime battle - with the Minnesota Frost now holding a 2-1 series lead over the Ottawa Charge in the best-of-five championship series for the Walter Cup.

Each of the first three games has ended with a 2-1 score, underscoring the razor-thin margin between the top two teams.

Game Four is set for TOMORROW, Monday, May 26 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. CT at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN. A win for Minnesota would secure back-to-back Walter Cup titles. Ottawa is seeking to force a decisive Game Five on home ice.

Quotes from Game 3 on Saturday night:

Ottawa Charge forward Emily Clark on the low scoring series: "Everyone on the two great teams in the Finals wants it so bad and I think that's a testament to the low scoring. We're seeing great goalies, great teams with depth on both sides. It's fun hockey. We're having a blast. So, we're excited that there is another game ahead of us."

Minnesota Frost goalie Maddie Rooney on how the team stayed fueled through a triple-overtime battle: "A lot of applesauce and Goldfish. We had a pizza party with smoothies after the game."

Ottawa Charge Head Coach Carla MacLeod on her thoughts about the three overtime games in the series: "As a coach, you measure effort - and I think our team is giving everything they've got. It's making for a really fun series. Obviously, we've got a challenge ahead in Game 4, but the reality is: we have Game 4."

Minnesota Frost forward Katy Knoll on how she feels after playing six periods of hockey in four hours: "Honestly, I feel pretty good - maybe that's just the adrenaline. It's basically two full games, so taking care of our bodies is really important. We'll definitely feel it tomorrow, but that doesn't matter. Come tomorrow and come Monday, we need to take care of ourselves and be ready to go."

Tickets for PWHL Finals are available now at thepwhl.com.







