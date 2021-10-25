MiLB Announces Complex League All-Star Teams
October 25, 2021 - Florida Complex League (GCL) News Release
New York, NY - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) today announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the three leagues that make up the Complex League classification.
ARIZONA COMPLEX LEAGUE
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/OPS, HR, RBI)
First Base Garrett Frechette Giants Orange San Francisco .331/.388/.826, 1 HR, 28 RBI
Second Base Dayan Frias Indians Cleveland .322/.420/.940, 4 HR, 24 RBI
Shortstop Aeverson Arteaga Giants Orange San Francisco .294/.367/.870, 9 HR, 43 RBI
Third Base Wilfred Veras White Sox Chicago (AL) .322/.416/.949, 4 HR, 26 RBI
Catcher Miguel Fabrizio Cubs Chicago (NL) .372/.441/1.025, 2 HR, 28 RBI
Outfield Yerlin Confidan Reds Cincinnati .315/.359/.932, 11 HR, 34 RBI
Outfield Alexander Suarez Giants Black San Francisco .311/.379/.881, 6 HR, 25 RBI
Outfield Yorvis Torrealba Rockies Colorado .356/.465/.965, 3 HR, 26 RBI
Designated Hitter Yosy Galan Rangers Texas .254/.340/.871, 10 HR, 41 RBI
Right-Handed Starter Luis Devers Cubs Chicago (NL) 12 G, 2-4, 3.33 ERA, 54 SO
Left-Handed Starter Esmerlin Vinicio Giants Black San Francisco 14 G, 3-3, 2.64 ERA, 70 SO
Reliever Luis Amoroso Rockies Colorado 17 G, 0-2, 1.47 ERA, 10 SV
Manager of the Year Jake Opitz Rockies Colorado 44-15, Best record in league
Most Valuable Player Yerlin Confidan Reds Cincinnati .315/.359/.932, 11 HR, 34 RBI
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC COMPLEX LEAGUE
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/OPS, HR, RBI)
First Base Daniel Montesino Padres San Diego .316/.444/.934, 4 HR, 48 RBI
Second Base Adrian Pinto Rockies Colorado .360/.486/1.029, 3 HR, 27 RBI
Shortstop Leosdany Molina Astros Houston .311/.401/.804, 1 HR, 27 RBI
Third Base Lyonell James Red Sox Blue Boston .283/.379/.755, 1 HR, 33 RBI
Catcher Omar Martinez Yankees2 New York (AL) .250/.406/.839, 6 HR, 27 RBI
Outfield Luis Paredes Rockies Colorado .299/.385/.877, 7 HR, 24 RBI
Outfield Samuel Zavala Padres San Diego .297/.400/.887, 3 HR, 40 RBI
Outfield Yanquiel Fernandez Rockies Colorado .333/.406/.937, 6 HR, 34 RBI
Designated Hitter Ismael Padua Rangers1 Texas .289/.387/.802, 4 HR, 33 RBI
Right-Handed Starter Jose Cedeńo Nationals Washington 12 G, 5-0, 1.24 ERA, 73 SO
Left-Handed Starter Elvis Contreras Rays2 Tampa Bay 13 G, 4-2, 1.17 ERA, 61 SO
Reliever Hugo Beltran Orioles2 Baltimore 16 G, 1-1, 2.70 ERA, 10 SV
Manager of the Year Eugenio Jose Rockies Colorado 39-20, Most wins in the league
Most Valuable Player Adrian Pinto Rockies Colorado .360/.486/1.029, 3 HR, 27 RBI
FLORIDA COMPLEX LEAGUE
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/OPS, HR, RBI)
First Base Adriel Sotolongo Blue Jays Toronto .386/.464/1.151, 7 HR, 28 RBI
Second Base Ian Lewis Marlins Miami .302/.354/.801, 3 HR, 27 RBI
Shortstop Manuel Sequera Tigers East Detroit .246/.314/.823, 11 HR, 40 RBI
Third Base Juan Jerez Pirates Black Pittsburgh .296/.394/.894, 6 HR, 28 RBI
Catcher Danuerys De La Cruz Tigers East Detroit .283/.432/.975, 7 HR, 26 RBI
Outfield Kala'i Rosario Twins Minnesota .277/.341/.794, 5 HR, 40 RBI
Outfield Carlos Dominguez Mets New York (NL) .262/.348/.879, 10 HR, 28 RBI
Outfield Miguel Ugueto Red Sox Boston .331/.370/.898, 2 HR, 20 RBI
Designated Hitter Rodolfo Nolasco Pirates Gold Pittsburgh .284/.409/.961, 8 HR, 32 RBI
Right-Handed Starter Juan Daniel Encarnacion Red Sox Boston 12 G, 2-1, 2.96 ERA, 56 SO
Left-Handed Starter Yaifer Perdomo Blue Jays Toronto 8 G, 2-0, 2.45 ERA, 59 SO
Reliever Omar Sanchez Cardinals St. Louis 17 G, 3-0, 1.50 ERA, 7 SV
Manager of the Year Rafael Valenzuela Rays Tampa Bay 42-15, Best record in league
Most Valuable Player Manuel Sequera Tigers East Detroit .246/.314/.823, 11 HR, 40 RBI
