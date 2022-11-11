MiLB Announces 2022 Complex League All-Stars and Award Winners

New York City - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the three leagues that make up the Complex League classification.

ARIZONA COMPLEX LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Maick Collado Guardians Cleveland .310/.425/.429, .854, 2 HR, 15 RBI

Second Base Pedro Ramirez Cubs Chicago (NL) .329/.399/.541, .940, 9 HR, 27 RBI

Shortstop Jadher Areinamo Brewers Gold Milwaukee .323/.416/.472, .888, 1 HR, 21 RBI

Third Base Gleider Figuereo Rangers Texas .280/.363/.616, .979, 9 HR, 31 RBI

Catcher Thayron Liranzo Dodgers Los Angeles (NL) .236/.339/.486, .825, 8 HR, 30 RBI

Outfield Jace Avina Brewers Blue Milwaukee .294/.436/.630, 1.066, 10 HR, 29 RBI

Outfield JoJo Blackmon Rangers Texas .265/.382/.538, .920, 8 HR, 15 RBI

Outfield Jesus Bugarin Rockies Colorado .337/.391/.505, .896, 4 HR, 24 RBI

Designated Hitter P.J. Hilson Giants Black San Francisco .295/.381/.563, .944, 9 HR, 27 RBI

Right-Handed Starter Wardquelin Vasquez Guardians Cleveland 9 G, 2-1, 2.28 ERA, 47 SO

Left-Handed Starter Nomar Medina Giants Black San Francisco 14 G, 6-0, 2.22 ERA, 70 SO

Reliever Jenrry Gonzalez Angels Los Angeles (AL) 15 G, 3-0, 0.89 ERA, 32 SO, 4 SV

Manager of the Year Jose Montilla Giants Black San Francisco 37-17, League champions

Most Valuable Player Jace Avina Brewers Blue Milwaukee .294/.436/.630, 1.066, 10 HR, 29 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Nomar Medina Giants Black San Francisco 14 G, 6-0, 2.22 ERA, 70 SO

DOMINICAN SUMMER LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Luis Torres Angels Los Angeles (AL) .345/.406/.571, .977, 8 HR, 41 RBI

Second Base Loidel Chapelli White Sox Chicago (AL) .344/.448/.636, 1.084, 8 HR, 29 RBI

Shortstop Keiner Delgado Yankees New York (AL) .310/.504/.506, 1.010, 3 HR, 28 RBI

Third Base Marco Vargas Marlins Miami .319/.421/.456, .877, 2 HR, 38 RBI

Catcher Bryant Betancourt Rockies Colorado .355/.462/.674, 1.136, 11 HR, 36 RBI

Outfield Jose Rodriguez Twins Minnesota .289/.361/.605, .966, 13 HR, 49 RBI

Outfield Josue De Paula Dodgers Bautista Los Angeles (NL) .349/.448/.522, .970, 5 HR, 30 RBI

Outfield Luis Baez Astros Orange Houston .305/.351/.552, .903, 9 HR, 43 RBI

Designated Hitter Samuel Munoz Dodgers Mega Los Angeles (NL) .347/.429/.491, .920, 1 HR, 42 RBI

Right-Handed Pitcher Wandy Abreu Red Sox Blue Boston 18 G, 8-0, 1.22 ERA, 45 SO

Left-Handed Pitcher Victor Pena Royals Glass Kansas City 13 G, 8-0, 0.99 ERA, 42 SO, 2 SV

Reliever Dianye Florentino Rangers Blue Texas 21 G, 2-0, 1.45 ERA, 38 SO, 10 SV

Manager of the Year Ozzie Chavez Red Sox Blue Boston 44-16, Best record in North division

Most Valuable Player Jose Rodriguez Twins Minnesota .289/.361/.605, .966, 13 HR, 49 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Wandy Abreu Red Sox Blue Boston 18 G, 8-0, 1.22 ERA, 45 SO

FLORIDA COMPLEX LEAGUE

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)

First Base Jesus Rodriguez Yankees New York (AL) .348/.434/.576, 1.010, 4 HR, 24 RBI

Second Base Jared Serna Yankees New York (AL) .302/.438/.527, .965, 6 HR, 28 RBI

Shortstop Junior Caminero Rays Tampa Bay .326/.403/.492, .895, 5 HR, 31 RBI

Third Base Yiddi Cappe Marlins Miami .305/.364/.517, .881, 6 HR, 25 RBI

Catcher Ricardo Olivar Twins Minnesota .349/.442/.605, 1.047, 5 HR, 23 RBI

Outfield Miguel Bleis Red Sox Boston .301/.353/.542, .895, 5 HR, 27 RBI

Outfield Roismar Quintana Nationals Washington .289/.347/.439, .781, 5 HR, 28 RBI

Outfield Felix Negueis Yankees New York (AL) .287/.388/.574, .962, 4 HR, 29 RBI

Designated Hitter Agustin Ramirez Yankees New York (AL) .304/.386/.506, .892, 6 HR, 51 RBI

Right-Handed Starter Jawilme Ramirez Mets New York (NL) 11 G, 1-0, 0.84 ERA, 40 SO

Left-Handed Starter Juan Rojas Orioles Baltimore 11 G, 2-2, 2.79 ERA, 50 SO

Reliever Andri Tavarez Rays Tampa Bay 16 G, 4-0, 0.75 ERA, 4 SV

Manager of the Year Sergio Santos Yankees New York (AL) 38-17, League champions

Most Valuable Player Ricardo Olivar Twins Minnesota .349/.442/.605, 1.047, 5 HR, 23 RBI

Pitcher of the Year Jawilme Ramirez Mets New York (NL) 11 G, 1-0, 0.84 ERA, 40 SO

