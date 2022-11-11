MiLB Announces 2022 Complex League All-Stars and Award Winners
November 11, 2022 - Arizona Complex League (AzCL) News Release
New York City - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the three leagues that make up the Complex League classification.
ARIZONA COMPLEX LEAGUE
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)
First Base Maick Collado Guardians Cleveland .310/.425/.429, .854, 2 HR, 15 RBI
Second Base Pedro Ramirez Cubs Chicago (NL) .329/.399/.541, .940, 9 HR, 27 RBI
Shortstop Jadher Areinamo Brewers Gold Milwaukee .323/.416/.472, .888, 1 HR, 21 RBI
Third Base Gleider Figuereo Rangers Texas .280/.363/.616, .979, 9 HR, 31 RBI
Catcher Thayron Liranzo Dodgers Los Angeles (NL) .236/.339/.486, .825, 8 HR, 30 RBI
Outfield Jace Avina Brewers Blue Milwaukee .294/.436/.630, 1.066, 10 HR, 29 RBI
Outfield JoJo Blackmon Rangers Texas .265/.382/.538, .920, 8 HR, 15 RBI
Outfield Jesus Bugarin Rockies Colorado .337/.391/.505, .896, 4 HR, 24 RBI
Designated Hitter P.J. Hilson Giants Black San Francisco .295/.381/.563, .944, 9 HR, 27 RBI
Right-Handed Starter Wardquelin Vasquez Guardians Cleveland 9 G, 2-1, 2.28 ERA, 47 SO
Left-Handed Starter Nomar Medina Giants Black San Francisco 14 G, 6-0, 2.22 ERA, 70 SO
Reliever Jenrry Gonzalez Angels Los Angeles (AL) 15 G, 3-0, 0.89 ERA, 32 SO, 4 SV
Manager of the Year Jose Montilla Giants Black San Francisco 37-17, League champions
Most Valuable Player Jace Avina Brewers Blue Milwaukee .294/.436/.630, 1.066, 10 HR, 29 RBI
Pitcher of the Year Nomar Medina Giants Black San Francisco 14 G, 6-0, 2.22 ERA, 70 SO
DOMINICAN SUMMER LEAGUE
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)
First Base Luis Torres Angels Los Angeles (AL) .345/.406/.571, .977, 8 HR, 41 RBI
Second Base Loidel Chapelli White Sox Chicago (AL) .344/.448/.636, 1.084, 8 HR, 29 RBI
Shortstop Keiner Delgado Yankees New York (AL) .310/.504/.506, 1.010, 3 HR, 28 RBI
Third Base Marco Vargas Marlins Miami .319/.421/.456, .877, 2 HR, 38 RBI
Catcher Bryant Betancourt Rockies Colorado .355/.462/.674, 1.136, 11 HR, 36 RBI
Outfield Jose Rodriguez Twins Minnesota .289/.361/.605, .966, 13 HR, 49 RBI
Outfield Josue De Paula Dodgers Bautista Los Angeles (NL) .349/.448/.522, .970, 5 HR, 30 RBI
Outfield Luis Baez Astros Orange Houston .305/.351/.552, .903, 9 HR, 43 RBI
Designated Hitter Samuel Munoz Dodgers Mega Los Angeles (NL) .347/.429/.491, .920, 1 HR, 42 RBI
Right-Handed Pitcher Wandy Abreu Red Sox Blue Boston 18 G, 8-0, 1.22 ERA, 45 SO
Left-Handed Pitcher Victor Pena Royals Glass Kansas City 13 G, 8-0, 0.99 ERA, 42 SO, 2 SV
Reliever Dianye Florentino Rangers Blue Texas 21 G, 2-0, 1.45 ERA, 38 SO, 10 SV
Manager of the Year Ozzie Chavez Red Sox Blue Boston 44-16, Best record in North division
Most Valuable Player Jose Rodriguez Twins Minnesota .289/.361/.605, .966, 13 HR, 49 RBI
Pitcher of the Year Wandy Abreu Red Sox Blue Boston 18 G, 8-0, 1.22 ERA, 45 SO
FLORIDA COMPLEX LEAGUE
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)
First Base Jesus Rodriguez Yankees New York (AL) .348/.434/.576, 1.010, 4 HR, 24 RBI
Second Base Jared Serna Yankees New York (AL) .302/.438/.527, .965, 6 HR, 28 RBI
Shortstop Junior Caminero Rays Tampa Bay .326/.403/.492, .895, 5 HR, 31 RBI
Third Base Yiddi Cappe Marlins Miami .305/.364/.517, .881, 6 HR, 25 RBI
Catcher Ricardo Olivar Twins Minnesota .349/.442/.605, 1.047, 5 HR, 23 RBI
Outfield Miguel Bleis Red Sox Boston .301/.353/.542, .895, 5 HR, 27 RBI
Outfield Roismar Quintana Nationals Washington .289/.347/.439, .781, 5 HR, 28 RBI
Outfield Felix Negueis Yankees New York (AL) .287/.388/.574, .962, 4 HR, 29 RBI
Designated Hitter Agustin Ramirez Yankees New York (AL) .304/.386/.506, .892, 6 HR, 51 RBI
Right-Handed Starter Jawilme Ramirez Mets New York (NL) 11 G, 1-0, 0.84 ERA, 40 SO
Left-Handed Starter Juan Rojas Orioles Baltimore 11 G, 2-2, 2.79 ERA, 50 SO
Reliever Andri Tavarez Rays Tampa Bay 16 G, 4-0, 0.75 ERA, 4 SV
Manager of the Year Sergio Santos Yankees New York (AL) 38-17, League champions
Most Valuable Player Ricardo Olivar Twins Minnesota .349/.442/.605, 1.047, 5 HR, 23 RBI
Pitcher of the Year Jawilme Ramirez Mets New York (NL) 11 G, 1-0, 0.84 ERA, 40 SO
• Discuss this story on the Arizona Complex League message board...
Arizona Complex League Stories from November 11, 2022
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.