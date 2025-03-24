Mic'd up with Coach Noel Thorpe: CFL Combine

Go inside the action as CFL coach Noel Thorpe gets mic'd up at the CFL Combine. From coaching up prospects to breaking down drills, hear firsthand how he pushes the next generation of CFL stars to their limits. Don't miss this exclusive behind-the-scenes look at one of the league's most intense football minds in action.

