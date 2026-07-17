Men's Eagles take on Spain for Final Nations Cup home game in Cary, NC

Published on July 17, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







USA Men's Eagles Head Coach Scott Lawrence and staff have named the matchday 23 to face Spain this Saturday, July 18th, at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, for the team's final match of the first wave of the inaugural Nations Cup.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM ET and will be broadcast live on Paramount+ and CBS Sport Network.

Having taken wins in their first two tests, the Eagles enter the final preparation block for their third and final home game, targeting a complete performance to round out their opening Nations Cup campaign. The USA men kicked off the series on Independence Day with a 30-29 victory over Portugal in Denver, followed up with a 31-15 win over Zimbabwe in Charlotte last weekend.

Looking to keep the intensity high for the full 80 minutes, the squad are ready for the challenge against a strong Spanish side.

Mark O'Keeffe steps into the matchday 23, replacing winger Conner Mooneyham, who is sidelined with an injury sustained last week against Zimbabwe.

Kapeli Pifeleti returns to play after a week's rest from injury. Captain Jason Damm moves into the number eight jersey while Brandon Harvey starts in the second row. Paddy Ryan comes back into the fold as flanker opposite Cory Daniel.

Chicago Hounds front-row Charlie Abel is set to make his international debut off the bench for the Eagles, injecting an extra power boost alongside the Eagles reserves.

The Eagles currently sit 2 spots ahead of 16th ranked Spain, who narrowly beat out the USA when the teams last met in Charlotte July 2025.

Putting the systems the Eagles are looking to perfect in time for next year's Rugby World Cup 2027, Head Coach Scott Lawrence commented;

"Each week presents us with a new growth opportunity as we build toward 2027. Spain is a very good side with an excellent kicking game, dangerous attacking players, and the ability to put pressure on you across the field. Our focus this week is on preparing well, improving the areas we know can be better, and earning the right to perform for 80 minutes. We look forward to another opportunity to represent the USA rugby community."

Following the first wave of Nations Cup matches, the USA Eagles disperse for two weeks before reentering a new camp in Florida as they prepare for an international friendly against Argentina XV in Fort Lauderdale on August 15th.

Tickets for USA v Argentina XV and this week's USA v Spain in Cary's First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park are available at https://eagles.rugby/tickets.

Fans can get closer to the action with USA Eagles Experiences at https://usaeagles-experiences.com or catch every minute of the action live on Paramount+.

USA Men's Eagles Roster v Spain

Position Name Caps

1 Jack Iscaro 20

2 Kapeli Pifeleti 22

3 Tonga Kofe 8

4 Nathan Den Hoedt 2

5 Brandon Harvey 3

6 Cory Daniel 19

7 Paddy Ryan 19

8 Jason Damm (C) 17

9 Ruben De Haas 46

10 Chris Hilsenbeck 8

11 Perry Mayo 2

12 Dominic Besag 20

13 Julian Roberts 2

14 Mark O'Keeffe 4

15 Mitch Wilson 20

16 Shilo Klein 8

17 Ezekiel Lindenmuth 9

18 Charlie Abel* Debut

19 Nafitalai Ma'afu 4

20 Ben Bonasso 10

21 Ethan McVeigh 10

22 Luke Carty 29

23 Tavite Lopeti 28

*Debut

2026 USA Men's Eagles Match Schedule

July 4th | USA vs Portugal (W) 30-29

DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, Denver, CO

July 11th | USA vs Zimbabwe (W) 31-15

American Legion Memorial Stadium, Charlotte, NC

July 18th | USA vs Spain

First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC - 7:30pm ET

2026 USA Men's Eagles Coaches & Staff

Scott Lawrence | Head Coach & General Manager

Agustin Cavalieri | Assistant Coach - Forwards

Blake Bradford | Assistant Coach - Scrum

David Williams | Assistant Coach - Transition and Attack

Nathan Grey | Assistant Coach - Defense

Steve Brett | Assistant Coach - Attack and Kicking

Andy Friend | Technical Advisor

Davie Gray | Mindset Coach

Jimmy Harrison | Head of Analysis

Jim Molony | Head of Performance

Rodolfo Broggi | Strength and Conditioning Coach

Lauren DeLuca | Team Registered Dietician

Michael Buonopane | Head Athletic Trainer

Michael Sheridan | Athletic Trainer

Willie Berlanga | Massage Therapist

Dr. Corey Wells | Team Doctor

Alana Gattinger | Head of High Performance Operations

Nick Colling | Team Manager







Major League Rugby Stories from July 17, 2026

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