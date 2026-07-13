Men's Eagles power through to second half win over Zimbabwe

Published on July 13, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







The USA Men's Eagles weathered a humid night in Charlotte as they faced visiting Zimbabwe from American Legion Stadium, pulling out a second half victory, 31-15.

USA Rugby by Calder Cahill

The USA needed a composed second half to regain control and stall the eager Zimbabwe attack, but showed good command in the last 30minutes to walk away with the win. The USA proved to be the better team on the pitch tonight, despite penalty challenges that allowed opportunities for Zimbabwe to carry a short lead at halftime and keep the early portion of the match close. The Eagles however did well to return to game basics, relying on their kicking game for territory and controlling discipline for a late close out win. Penalty goals from the USA flyhalf again helped secure the win as Luke Carty followed Chris Hilsenbeck's round one performance with three crucial kicks through the post of his own.

Head Coach Scott Lawrence said post match, "I think we put ourselves in an unnecessary hole early, but the team regrouped and came out to play the way we want to play in the second half, with good impact off the bench.

"We've got to get our intensity right in the first half. We came out to a quick 12-0 lead, but need to keep our foot on the gas and have a more complete performance."

When asked about the 2-0 start to the Nations Cup, Lawrence closed, "Wins are nice, but performance is what we're really after right now, we're building to something bigger."

Next for the United States will be a rematch with Spain just north of Charlotte in Cary, North Carolina. Fans can watch the USA's final match of the Nations Cup in Cary, NC as they take on Spain to close out the series. Tickets for both matches are available at eagles.rugby/tickets. Fans can get closer to the action with USA Eagles Experiences. or catch every minute of the action live on Paramount+.

The USA came out of the gates flying in Charlotte, within the first six minutes striking first through a beautiful pass from Ruben de Haas that sent Conner Mooneyham over the line. Just moments later, Dominic Besag found Perry Mayo, who parted defense for a try of his own. However, the early 12-0 lead quickly recoiled as the Sables found their footing. Zimbabwe capitalized on Eagle's disciplinary lapses, answering with physical tries from Edward Sigauke and Aiden Burnett. A 29th-minute yellow card to Makeen Alikhan put the USA on the back foot, allowing Bruce Houston to slot a penalty and send the home team into the locker room trailing 15-12.

The USA delivered a necessary response in the second half, completely shutting Zimbabwe out on the scoreboard for the final forty minutes. The turning point came in the 55th minute when Nathan Den Hoedt split away from the maul to reclaim the lead. Shortly after Luke Carty came in from the bench, turning sustained pressure into points by calmly knocking over back-to-back penalties to build a two-possession cushion.

The final ten minutes were a testament to the depth and finishing power of this squad. After relentless attacking phases and some buildup play by Ethan McVeigh, Cory Daniel spotted a gap out wide and reeled in a long pass for a fourth try of the night in the 76th minute. Carty added one final penalty at the death to seal 31-15 victory and add points to the table differential. While first-half indiscipline and a few miscues gave the USA plenty to review, keeping a hungry Zimbabwe side scoreless in the second half and composing fundamentals showed the immense character brewing in this group.

USA Men's Eagles Roster | USA vs Zimbabwe

Position Name Caps

1 Jack Iscaro 19

2 Alex Maughan 8

3 Tonga Kofe 7

4 Nathan Den Hoedt 1

5 Jason Damm (C) 16

6 Lance Williams* Debut

7 Cory Daniel 18

8 Makeen Alikhan 7

9 Ruben De Haas 45

10 Chris Hilsenbeck 7

11 Perry Mayo 1

12 Dominic Besag 19

13 Tavite Lopeti 27

14 Conner Mooneyham 7

15 Mitch Wilson 19

16 Shilo Klein 7

17 Ezekiel Lindenmuth 8

18 Mason Pedersen 1

19 Brandon Harvey 2

20 Nafitalai Ma'afu 3

21 Ethan McVeigh 9

22 Luke Carty 28

23 Julian Roberts 1

2026 USA Men's Eagles Match Schedule | Nations Cup

July 4th | USA vs Portugal (W) 30-29

July 11th | USA vs Zimbabwe (W) 31-15 July 18th | USA vs Spain

First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC - 7:30pm ET

2026 USA Men's Eagles Coaches & Staff

Scott Lawrence | Head Coach

Agustin Cavalieri | Assistant Coach - Forwards

Blake Bradford | Assistant Coach - Scrum

David Williams | Assistant Coach - Transition and Attack

Nathan Grey | Assistant Coach - Defense

Steve Brett | Assistant Coach - Attack and Kicking

Andy Friend | Technical Advisor

Davie Gray | Mindset Coach

Jimmy Harrison | Head of Analysis

Jim Molony | Head of Performance

Rodolfo Broggi | Strength and Conditioning Coach

Lauren DeLuca | Team Registered Dietician

Michael Buonopane | Head Athletic Trainer

Michael Sheridan | Athletic Trainer

Willie Berlanga | Massage Therapist

Dr. Matthew Schmitz | Team Doctor

Dr. Corey Wells | Team Doctor

Alana Gattinger | Head of High Performance Operations

Nick Colling | Team Manager

Jenni Burke | Media Manager







Major League Rugby Stories from July 13, 2026

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