Meet the Prospects: Jack Follows

September 14, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) YouTube Video







Hailing from Oakville, and a member of the Oakville Rock, Jack Follows was named All-Ivy second-team in 2023 after starting 15 games and doubling his career-high in ground balls with 34. He also set a career-high with 4 turnovers with Cornell.

The NLL Draft can be watched LIVE this Sunday 9/15 at 7pm ET on the NLL Facebook and YouTube Channels!

Visit our official website at NLL.com and follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram - @NLL TikTok - @nll_official

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from September 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.