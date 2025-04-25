Meet the New CFL Commissioner: His Vision for the Future of the League

In this exclusive first interview, the Canadian Football League's newly appointed Commissioner, Stewart Johnston, shares what he believes makes this league special and his bold vision for the future. From growing the game across the country to deepening its connection with fans as a world class entertainment property, this is your front-row seat to where the CFL is headed-and who's leading the charge.

