Meet Desmond: #VWGameChangers

September 5, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video


Meet Desmond, who, over the past 10 years, has collected and distributed more than 250,000 items of used soccer equipment to underprivileged young people globally.

Volkswagen Canada and the CPL are excited to celebrate Canadians making a positive impact through soccer with the 2024 VW Game Changers program! -- : OneSoccer

