May 6 Transactions Update
May 6, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Here is the May 6, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.
The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams.
Gary Fuller Corpus Christi WR
Jacoby Papillion Corpus Christi DB
Adonis Cruz Corpus Christi FB
Nick Eilers Corpus Christi QB
The following players have been placed on the other league exempt list.
Quintavius Workman Corpus Christi WR
The following players have been released and will be free agents upon clearing waivers.
Michael Bologa Corpus Christi K
