May 6 Transactions Update

May 6, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Here is the May 6, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.

The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams.

Gary Fuller Corpus Christi WR

Jacoby Papillion Corpus Christi DB

Adonis Cruz Corpus Christi FB

Nick Eilers Corpus Christi QB

The following players have been placed on the other league exempt list.

Quintavius Workman Corpus Christi WR

The following players have been released and will be free agents upon clearing waivers.

Michael Bologa Corpus Christi K

