May 21 Transactions Update

May 21, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Here is the May 21, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.

The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams.

Dedric Luton Corpus Christi DB

The following players have returned from the other league exempt list.

Quintavius Workman Corpus Christi WR

The following players have been released.

Moe Strong Corpus Christi WR

Kevin Short Corpus Christi DB

Reeve Muncie Corpus Christi OL

The following players have been placed on league suspension.

Robert Fuentes Corpus Christi DL







Arena Football One Stories from May 21, 2025

