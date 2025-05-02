May 2 Transactions Update
May 2, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Here is the Arena Football One Transactions Update for May 2, 2025.
The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams for the 2025 season.
Dominic Gonella Washington FB
Darius Prince Billings WR
Dwayne Hollis Billings DB
Terrance Ames Jr. Billings OL
Jamell Winn II Billings DL
Sha'Huan Williams Salina OL
Lamont Wade Salina DB
Reggie Howard SW Kansas DL
Xavier Ruben Corpus Christi OL
Mahamad Elazazy Corpus Christi OL
The following players have returned from the Other League Exempt List.
Henry Kellogg Salina DE
The following players have been activated from suspension.
Tre Coleman Corpus Christi FB
The following players have been placed on injured reserve.
Dewayne Autry Salina DB
Devontae Drayton Salina DL
Nick Evans SW Kansas DL
The following players have been placed on recallable reassignment.
Adrian Adams Billings WR
Gene Tapia Corpus Christi OL
The following players have been released and will be free agents upon clearing waivers.
Freddie Booth-Lloyd Oregon DL
Richy Anderson II Oregon WR
• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...
Arena Football One Stories from May 2, 2025
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.