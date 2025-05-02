May 2 Transactions Update

May 2, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Here is the Arena Football One Transactions Update for May 2, 2025.

The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams for the 2025 season.

Dominic Gonella Washington FB

Darius Prince Billings WR

Dwayne Hollis Billings DB

Terrance Ames Jr. Billings OL

Jamell Winn II Billings DL

Sha'Huan Williams Salina OL

Lamont Wade Salina DB

Reggie Howard SW Kansas DL

Xavier Ruben Corpus Christi OL

Mahamad Elazazy Corpus Christi OL

The following players have returned from the Other League Exempt List.

Henry Kellogg Salina DE

The following players have been activated from suspension.

Tre Coleman Corpus Christi FB

The following players have been placed on injured reserve.

Dewayne Autry Salina DB

Devontae Drayton Salina DL

Nick Evans SW Kansas DL

The following players have been placed on recallable reassignment.

Adrian Adams Billings WR

Gene Tapia Corpus Christi OL

The following players have been released and will be free agents upon clearing waivers.

Freddie Booth-Lloyd Oregon DL

Richy Anderson II Oregon WR

