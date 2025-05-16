May 16 Transactions Update

May 16, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Here is the May 16, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.

The following players have been activated from injured reserve.

Dwayne Autrey Salina DB

Devontae Drayton Salina OL

Nick Evans SW Kansas DL

The following players have been placed on short term injured reserve.

RJ Jarrett Salina DB

The following players have been placed on recallable reassignment.

Joshua Moore SW Kansas OL

The following players have been released.

Devontae Drayton Salina OL







