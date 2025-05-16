May 16 Transactions Update
May 16, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Here is the May 16, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.
The following players have been activated from injured reserve.
Dwayne Autrey Salina DB
Devontae Drayton Salina OL
Nick Evans SW Kansas DL
The following players have been placed on short term injured reserve.
RJ Jarrett Salina DB
The following players have been placed on recallable reassignment.
Joshua Moore SW Kansas OL
The following players have been released.
Devontae Drayton Salina OL
