Mavericks League Announces New Schedule Format

The Mavericks Independent Baseball League has adopted a new scheduling format for the 2nd half of their inaugural season. The schedule will take affect Thursday, July 1, 2021. While the League's game days and game times will remain unchanged - playing every Thursday (6:35pm), Friday (6:35pm), Saturday (1:00pm and 6:35pm), Sunday (1:00pm and 6:35pm) - the schedule will now feature 3-game series' versus the same opponent. For instance, the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes will host the Salem Senators on Thursday, July 1 and again on Saturday, July 3 and Sunday July 4 and the Campesinos de Salem-Keizer will play the Portland Mavericks a 3-game set July 2, 3, & 4.

"We're excited about the new format," said League CEO Mickey Walker. "This will allow teams to really match-up and see who has the best overall team over the stretch of 3 consecutive games." Jack Cain, Mavericks League Commissioner, noted that all the Mavericks League managers were supportive of the 3-game series format and said it would further enhance the competition within the League. Cain said, "Now the teams will be playing to 'win the series' and that will bring added intensity to the game." The schedule for the remainder of June will not be affected.

Tickets for all remaining Mavericks League games, including the Patriotic Salute Weekend (July 2, 3, 4) are currently on sale at mavsleague.com or can be purchased by calling 503.390.2225.

