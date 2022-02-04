Mavericks League Announces Managers for 2022 Season

The Mavericks Independent Baseball League announced their managers for the upcoming 2022 season. Alan Embree, Tony Torcato and Dave Wong will all be returning at the helm for their respective teams. Embree will manage the Portland Mavericks, Torcato, Manager of the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes and Wong will return at the helm of the Salem Senators. Campesinos de Salem-Keizer's Manager, Daniel Robertson, has accepted a coaching position within Major League Baseball in the Cleveland Guardians organization. Long-time baseball coach, Alex Alvarado will take over managerial duties for the defending champions Campesinos.

Alan Embree was a three-sport letterman at Prairie High School in Brush Prairie, Washington, where he won All-Conference Honors and a state championship in baseball. On June 5, 1989, Alan was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the 5th round of the 1989 amateur draft. The left-handed pitcher relied primarily on two pitches - a 90-95 mph four-seam fastball and a devastating slider. Alan made his Major League debut with the Cleveland Indians on September 15, 1992. He pitched in the big leagues for 16 years where in 882 games, he pitched 774 innings with 691 strikeouts.

Alan pitched for the Cleveland Indians (1992, 1995-1996), Atlanta Braves (1997-1998), Arizona Diamondbacks (1998), San Francisco Giants (1999-2001), Chicago White Sox (2001), San Diego Padres (2002), Boston Red Sox (2002-2005), New York Yankees (2005), San Diego Padres (2006), Oakland Athletics (2007-2008), and Colorado Rockies (2009).

In 2004, Alan recorded the final out against the New York Yankees in Game 7 of the 2004 ALCS, and the Boston Red Sox went on to win the World Series, and Alan received his World Series ring on Opening Day, 2005. On July 7, 2000, Alan became only the second major league pitcher to win a game without throwing a pitch. This was because he was able to pick Austin Kearns of the Washington Nationals off at first base. His last major league appearance was July 10, 2009, for the Colorado Rockies.

Tony Torcato was born in Woodland, California, and was drafted in the 1st round, out of Woodland High School, in the 1998 Major League Baseball Draft by the San Francisco Giants. The left-handed hitting outfielder was assigned to the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes for the 1998 season appearing in 59 games, batting .291 with 3 homeruns, 2 triples and 15 doubles.

In 1999, he was promoted to Bakersfield of the High-A California League where he again batted .291 with 4 homeruns and 25 doubles. 2000 saw Tony playing at San Jose of the California League batting .324 with 7 homeruns, and 37 doubles before being promoted to AA Shreveport of the Texas League. In 2001, Tony was promoted to AAA Fresno of the Pacific Coast League where he batted .320. In 2002, after 130 games in Fresno where he batted .290 with 13 homeruns and 23 doubles, Tony made his major-league debut on July 26th with the San Francisco Giants as a starting right fielder against the Los Angeles Dodgers and hit a single in his very first at-bat off the Dodgers Hideo Nomo. Tony played four seasons with the Giants with a career batting average of .298. His last Major League game was April 21, 2005. After becoming a free agent after the 2005 season, Tony started the 2006 season in the Italian Baseball League with Grosseto, then signed with the Chicago White Sox, and was assigned to AAA Charlotte Knights. In 2007, he signed with the Seattle Mariners, and after being released, played for the Independent League Long Beach Armada and Chico Outlaws.

Dave Wong was All-Conference as a college pitcher and was NAIA All-American as a football defensive end at Willamette University in Salem, Oregon. The Kansas City Royals drafted him in the 19th round of the 1980 amateur draft. He was 2-2 with 5 saves and a 1.90 ERA in 24 games for the 1980 GCL Royals Blue, allowing only 30 hits in 52 innings pitched. He was third in the Gulf Coast League in games pitched, 9th in ERA, and tied for third in saves.

In 1981, the right-hander was 9-6 with 8 saves and a 2.52 ERA in 52 games for the Charleston Royals. He tied for second in the South Atlantic League in pitching appearances, and tied for 7th in saves. The next year, Dave went 4-8 with 15 saves and a 1.79 ERA for the Fort Myers Royals. He tied for third in the Florida State League with 49 games pitched and was third in saves. Wong led Royals minor leaguers in saves while placing 4th in games pitched. Wong was 5-3 with 7 saves and a 3.38 ERA in 50 games for the 1983 Jacksonville Suns. He ended his career by going 2-0 with 2 saves and a 3.52 ERA for Fort Myers in 1984. Wong's cumulative minor league record was 22-19 with 37 saves a 2.53 ERA in 190 games. He allowed 250 hits and 154 walks in 327 1/3 IP while fanning 244.

Wong was assistant coach at his alma mater in 1985-1986 and at the University of Portland in 1987-1988. He was MVP of the 1988 National Baseball Congress World Series as a member of the Everett Merchants. From 1991-2003, he was back at Willamette University as head coach, going 287-221-3 and setting the school win record. From 2006-2008, he was pitching coach of Oregon State University; his son Joey was an infielder there in 2007-2008. Oregon State won the 2006 College World Series and 2007 College World Series. Among Wong's pitchers were Kevin Gunderson, Jonah Nickerson and Jorge Reyes, two of whom were named the top player in a College World Series.

Alex Alvarado, is one of the most successful youth baseball coaches in Oregon and will be taking over as Manager for the defending champion Campesinos. Alvarado's experiences include coaching stints in the Golden State Baseball League with the Klamath Falls Gems, top-level Travel Club Baseball and High School Baseball. Alvarado is the founder of the SWAT Baseball Academy and won numerous USSSA, NATIONS and JBO Tournaments and appeared in 4 State Championship Games winning the State title on 2 occasions.

Alex is known for player development and his ability to get players to the next level. He helped develop and coach many current Division 1, Division 2, and community college players and players who went on to sign professional contracts. Alvarado's son, Danny Alvarado, was one of the stars in the Mavericks League in 2021 playing for the Portland Mavericks before a mid-season trade sent him to the Salem Senators.

The Mavericks League season will begin May 12th when the Portland Mavericks plays the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes at Volcanoes Stadium. For further information on the Mavericks League go to www.mavsleague.com or call the Stadium at 503-390-2225. Ticket packages are currently on sale for all Mavericks League teams.

